newschannel6now.com

Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
Graham Leader

GJHS football earn wins against Kirby, Stephenville

Graham Junior High School was represented by four football teams Monday and Tuesday with games at home against Kirby on Tuesday and two Monday games at Stephenville. In Stephenville, the seventh grade B team lost 12-6 and the eighth grade C team earned a 20-6 win. On Newton Field, the seventh-grade A team earned a 28-0 shutout victory and the eighth-grade A team closed the evening with a 34-14 win.
texomashomepage.com

Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Graham Leader

Fight breaks out during Graham, Hirschi football game

A fight broke out on the field with 23.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday night’s football game between the Graham Steers and Hirschi Huskies at Newton Field. As a result, the game was suspended. Tensions rose throughout the game in which a combined 22 penalties were...
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com

Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
Jerry Hall
newschannel6now.com

Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
texomashomepage.com

Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
Graham Leader

Grand jury indicts Newcastle man in indecency with a child arrest

A Newcastle man is facing the alleged charge of indecency with a child following a Sept. 14 indictment. Michael Lee Moore, 35, was indicted last month by a Young County Grand Jury and charged with the second-degree felony. The recently unsealed indictment alleges Moore, on or about May 14, 2020,...
