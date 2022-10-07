Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
Graham Leader
GJHS football earn wins against Kirby, Stephenville
Graham Junior High School was represented by four football teams Monday and Tuesday with games at home against Kirby on Tuesday and two Monday games at Stephenville. In Stephenville, the seventh grade B team lost 12-6 and the eighth grade C team earned a 20-6 win. On Newton Field, the seventh-grade A team earned a 28-0 shutout victory and the eighth-grade A team closed the evening with a 34-14 win.
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Graham Leader
Fight breaks out during Graham, Hirschi football game
A fight broke out on the field with 23.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday night’s football game between the Graham Steers and Hirschi Huskies at Newton Field. As a result, the game was suspended. Tensions rose throughout the game in which a combined 22 penalties were...
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
Texas Mom Makes Her Way Onto School Bus To Fight With Student
Latoya Denise Smith and Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller are facing assault charges.
texomashomepage.com
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
Graham Leader
Grand jury indicts Newcastle man in indecency with a child arrest
A Newcastle man is facing the alleged charge of indecency with a child following a Sept. 14 indictment. Michael Lee Moore, 35, was indicted last month by a Young County Grand Jury and charged with the second-degree felony. The recently unsealed indictment alleges Moore, on or about May 14, 2020,...
