Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
Church Point Police Chief: Toilet Papering and Egging ‘No Longer…Fun Pranks’ Warns of Arrests
Toilet papering and egging houses have been done by students to each other during Homecoming and other times of the school year for as long as we can all remember. But one local police chief has said he has enough of it!. Earlier today, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux...
Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown
Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette. Paul Breaux middle is reportedly on lockdown after a threat was made toward the school, via social media. This is the second time we report a lockdown at this school within two weeks. We are following the story and parents are asked to...
Motorcyclist Loses Life in Deadly Crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road near the Costco Development in Lafayette. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday that caused Lafayette Police to close off the area. Lafayette Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard.
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting
Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers. What is a Catalytic Converter?. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that...
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
Starbucks Employee Identified After Photo Praying With Customer Goes Viral
A special moment is making its rounds on social media for all the right reasons. Tanya Hinsley noticed something going on in the drive-thru of a Jonesboro, Arkansas Starbucks that made her grab her phone to capture the moment. The Starbucks employee was allegedly praying with a customer in the...
42 Things Only a Cajun Would Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Olive Oil Tasting Bar Opens in Lafayette
A new olive oil tasting bar has opened in Lafayette, and its sure to take your meals to the next level. Developing Lafayette is reporting that the new bar, Graze Oil, has opened inside the Graze Acadiana store. What is an olive oil tasting bar? Exactly what it sounds like,...
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Coming to Lafayette This Week
They say that laughter is the best medicine, so why not take a double dose this week?. Two comedians are coming to Lafayette with a shared goal: to make you laugh till you almost tinkle, just a little. Bobcat Goldthwait, who became known for playing "Zed" on Police Academy, has...
Woman Hugs a Coke Machine in Delcambre and Gets Free Product [VIDEO]
Jennifer Erwin posted a video of someone she knows hugging Coke's "Love Machine" in Delcambre and the reward was a free coke product. You can see the lady approach the machine that reads "Hug Me" and when she does, soon after a coke product is distributed. The woman filming can't...
Former LSU Tiger Deion Jones Traded From Falcons to Browns
A former LSU Tiger is on the move. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade linebacker Deion Jones to the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is reportedly sending a 2024 NFL Draft sixth-round selection to Atlanta for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0