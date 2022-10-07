ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown

Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette. Paul Breaux middle is reportedly on lockdown after a threat was made toward the school, via social media. This is the second time we report a lockdown at this school within two weeks. We are following the story and parents are asked to...
