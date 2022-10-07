Read full article on original website
MEANIE
4d ago
Why hasn’t she been fired ?? Who is she sleeping with that keeps her in that position ??
Reply(1)
15
LadyBug 38
4d ago
She's a disgrace to the law and the city of El Paso, Texas
Reply(1)
16
Wayne Stuart
4d ago
It's what the Democrats of El Paso voted for, you reap what you sow.
Reply
14
Related
texasstandard.org
What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?
Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
Mexican Cartel Gang Members Targeted in El Paso for Human Trafficking
EL PASO — The U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector have announced five criminal targets operating in the El Paso Sector region for their ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative. First launched in 2016, this initiative identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border. The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted individuals. “Transnational Criminal Organizations exploit migrants and treat them as a…
KVIA
Man arrested in connection to south-central El Paso fire identified
EL PASO, Texas -- A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person arrested in connection to a structure fire in south-central El Paso, according to fire officials. The fire was reported Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, around 4:35 a.m. Officials identify the man taken into custody as Mauricio Marmolejo. He's...
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 People Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In A Fatal Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in El Paso. Officials confirmed that 3 people died and 1 person was seriously injured due to [..]
GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision
EL PASO, Texas - The family has identified their son, Gael Torres, as one of the three young adults killed in a head-on collision in Far East El Paso. A GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Jen Fierro, a friend of Torres' mother, Gaby Sanchez. According to the post, "A donation of any amount would help The post GoFundMe started in honor of one of the people killed in head-on collision appeared first on KVIA.
KKTV
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media, post has since been removed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn why a Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it was closed on Facebook. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps, “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
Death investigation underway on B St in Colorado Springs
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into a death reported early Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area.
KVIA
EPCSO: 3 killed in head-on crash in far east El Paso, 1 person hospitalized
UPDATE: (9:30 a.m.) - Three people between 18 and 20 were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the three were from one car. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries and is reported in stable condition.
El Paso man killed when he veers off I-10, hits parked trailer in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old El Paso man was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. It happened about 7 p.m. near mile marker 116, which is about 8 miles east of the Sierra Blanca exit. Eric Gomez was driving westbound when […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 7, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Three people, age 18 to 20, killed in head-on crash near Horizon City
UPDATE: Three people were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office that occurred at 12:00 am at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St. in El Paso, Texas. The vehicles involved were an F-150 truck which had one occupant who was transported to a local […]
3 Other Volunteer Groups the City of El Paso Desperately Needs
It looks like the city's event to clean up the weeds is off to a smashing start!. In case you missed it; the city of El Paso created a "weeds cleanup" event and were looking for volunteers to help clean up the overrun weeds in an effort to "beautify our street medians and earn community service hours." Well, as you can imagine, many El Pasoans (AKA taxpayers) were not too happy with the announcement.
KKTV
Over 300 fentanyl pills recovered in Colorado Springs bust
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police recovered over 300 fentanyl pills near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road early Wednesday morning. Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 300 S. Academy Blvd. just after 3:30 a.m. due to a recent increase in crime at 24-hour gambling locations in the area. They explained this officer saw drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle and contacted the people associated with it.
15-year-old accused of smuggling meth across Paso Del Norte border
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt. The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of […]
Family desperate for answers after a Colorado Springs biker hit by multiple cars
Colorado Spring Police are seeking the community's help identifying two cars involved in a hit and run in September.
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
KVIA
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife and shooting at police accepts plea and sues city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has agreed to a plea deal and is suing the city seven months after the incident. Julian Valenzuela's attorney Kurtis Donisthorpe told ABC-7 Valenzuela entered a no contest plea to the top count of attempted murder. He pled guilty to three lesser charges.
Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond”
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An 18-year-old Marine recruit who recently graduated from Mayfield High School has died after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton. According to a statement from the Marines obtained by the San Diego Tribune, Pfc. Javier Pong collapsed and became "unconscious and unresponsive" while participating in what the Marines have called The post Father of Las Cruces Marine recruit who died during training says the two shared a “special bond” appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke to make El Paso stop as part of his College Tour of campuses across Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke will stop at UTEP as part of this 15-campus tour of college campuses across Texas. The event will be held at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on 500 W University Ave. The 5:30 p.m. event is open to...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8