New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Football Fires O.C. Sean Gleeson

Rutgers is making a change to offensive coordinator. On Sunday Head Coach Greg Schiano announced the club would dismiss O.C. Sean Gleeson while promoting Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator. The decision comes two days after Rutgers suffered a 14-13 loss to Nebraska at SHI Stadium. RU held a 13-0...
Rutgers Comes Up 1-Point Shy vs. Nebraska

Despite carrying a 13-0 lead into halftime, Rutgers couldn’t hold off the Nebraska Cornhoskers and end its Big Ten home game losing streak, falling 14-13 when the final gun sounded. Rutgers home losing streak to Big Ten opponents hits 21 games. In the second half, three of Rutgers’ final...
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
Week 6: B1G Friday Game Thread

1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams. Or whether revolution be the same. To subjects worse have given admiring praise.
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of four of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. York 28, Seward 14: Ryan Seevers threw a touchdown early, then added two rushing TDs to help the Dukes upset the Bluejays in Channel 8’s Game of the Week.
First state-licensed casino in Nebraska holds grand opening

WarHorse Casino Lincoln opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in south Lincoln. WarHorse Lincoln is the first state-licensed gambling casino to open in Nebraska, and was a production of policy-making, hard work, and a long anticipated wait. Over 100 guests gathered outside the casino’s...
Finding treasures along a new trail in southern Nebraska

Every year, I wait for the Junk Jaunt like tots wait for Santa Claus. But two weeks ago, I gave up the Junk Jaunt to go to Aldie, Virginia, to see my three grandchildren march in the band, play soccer and run cross-country. That was the only weekend this fall when all three events would happen at home, at their high school.
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
