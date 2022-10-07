Read full article on original website
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
tamhsc.edu
Academy on Violence and Abuse honors nursing professor with namesake award
The Academy on Violence and Abuse is honoring the Texas A&M University School of Nursing’s Nora Montalvo-Liendo, PhD, RN, FAAN, by naming its top research and leadership award in her honor. The AVA Nora Montalvo-Liendo Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Leadership recognizes a scholar who has made significant...
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
beckersasc.com
19,664-square-foot ASC to open in Texas
A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the Surgery Center of Georgetown ASC is set to finish in May 2023 and will cost around $10.5 million. The project will be privately...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
fox7austin.com
California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
The man who would be mayor…again
Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana
Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
KHOU
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced...
Tension continues to brew ahead of Round Rock ISD school board elections
The video was made by the group Round Rock One Family. Along the course of the four-minute video, title slates list the frequent talking points of the five conservative candidates trying to unseat places 1,3,4,5 and 6 on the board of trustees.
Houston Chronicle
Progressive Dallas pastors warn against embrace of Christian nationalism: ‘Not our faith’
DALLAS -- Progressive faith leaders and lawmakers in Dallas are concerned about the rising acceptance of Christian nationalism in the political mainstream, and are warning the ideology will become intertwined with public policy unless it is called out. Some right-wing elected officials and candidates across the country, including in Texas,...
Austin City Council to take up tenants’ rights, eviction help again Thursday
On this week's Austin City Council agenda: a vote to codify a tenants' right to organize without fear of retaliation and one on a tenants' rights assistance program.
Burnt Orange Nation
Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma
The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore
A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits
Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
