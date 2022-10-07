ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
tamhsc.edu

Academy on Violence and Abuse honors nursing professor with namesake award

The Academy on Violence and Abuse is honoring the Texas A&M University School of Nursing’s Nora Montalvo-Liendo, PhD, RN, FAAN, by naming its top research and leadership award in her honor. The AVA Nora Montalvo-Liendo Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Leadership recognizes a scholar who has made significant...
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
Round Rock, TX
Elections
Dallas, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Health
Round Rock, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
College Station, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Round Rock, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Round Rock, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Elections
beckersasc.com

19,664-square-foot ASC to open in Texas

A 19,664-square-foot ASC is being constructed inside the Ascension Seton Georgetown (Texas) medical office building, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the Surgery Center of Georgetown ASC is set to finish in May 2023 and will cost around $10.5 million. The project will be privately...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

California Gov. Newsom's campaign puts up pro-abortion billboard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers along South Congress may notice a new pro-abortion billboard up, courtesy of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The billboard, which is up just south of Stassney Lane in South Austin, features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The man who would be mayor…again

Part 1 in a series: Kirk Watson wants the job that he resigned from 21 years ago to run for Texas attorney general. This is a story about Kirk Watson, not me, but readers should know that nobody covered this candidate as closely as I did back during his first mayoral campaign in 1996-1997 and during his first several years in office. In an exclusive interview in August 1996 I asked and he answered questions for two solid hours. The transcript of that interview, which I’m publishing here for the first time, runs 46 pages and more than 17,000 words.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Doctors For America#Voter Registration#Patient Advocacy#Medical School#The School Of Medicine#Bryan College Station#Mph
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Texas Legalize Marijuana

Joe Biden said he wants to pardon thousands of those convicted of federal marijuana possession and usage crimes. Some say it’s the first step to legalizing weed nationally. For now, states can decide on their own whether to legalize weed. Liberal states like California have pretty much given the green light for recreational use. What about Texas? Should the Lone Star State bow to the inevitable and legalize? Should Gov. Abbott pardon those convicted of state weed crimes? Beto has said he would! WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville asked residents of Dallas what they think and he’s here with the latest. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Burnt Orange Nation

Recruits react on Twitter to Texas’ 49-0 beat down of Oklahoma

The Longhorns put on quite a show today in the Cotton Bowl against archrival Oklahoma and it is safe to say that the has the recruiting world buzzing. Texas took down Oklahoma 49-0 in Dallas this afternoon, which was the first shut out in the Red River Rivalry since 2004 when the Sooners blanked Texas 12-0. This was the first time the Sooners had been shut out in the game since 1965 and it was also the worst shutout loss in Oklahoma history. On top of that, today’s performance by the Longhorns snapped Oklahoma’s streak of 167 straight games with a touchdown.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football ‘remains confident’ in chances to flip 4-Star DeAndre Moore

A few outstanding targets remain for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class at the skill positions ahead of the first signing day. But the most important at this point for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Early Signing Period in December is the highly touted four-star Louisville Cardinals commit and St. John Bosco wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Chron.com

Sen. Ted Cruz called out by Kacey Musgraves at Austin City Limits

Fans of Kacey Musgraves may have noticed a new lyric added to her song "High Horse" during her Sunday night headlining set at Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The 34-year-old country singer and songwriter took a moment during her performance to call out a well-known senator from her home state of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy