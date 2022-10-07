Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
President Biden to visit New Jersey Thursday, set to participate in reception for Democratic National Committee
President Joe Biden will be making his way to New Jersey Thursday to visit with Gov. Phil Murphy.
New York Post
Dela-where? Biden is a ‘son of a beach’ in a sorry state
“I’m going to see Delaware,” I told a friend. “Who’s Delaware?” they asked. I explained it’s a state where great minds think of sending our migrants. And it’s great for retirees — like maybe, we hope, Biden. I learned Delaware’s main drink...
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
President Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes steps toward decriminalization
WTGS
What Biden's marijuana pardons could mean for SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pardoning thousands for simple possession of Marijuana. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing at the federal level, and he’s calling on all governors to do the same at the state level. Some in the Midlands said it could be the first step...
Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech
Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
President Biden visits N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s home. Bon Jovi showed up, too.
President Joe Biden stopped by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Middletown house Thursday for an intimate, high-dollar fundraiser as Democrats seek to retain control of Congress and several governorships in next month’s midterm elections. The event featured about 15 people and raised $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and...
Biden Goes to Pot
Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
Biden touts CHIPS bill and labor unions in New York stop
President Joe Biden made a stop in the safe blue territory of New York to tout jobs created by the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed into law in August.
BBC
Will the Biden administration overhaul US cannabis policy?
US cannabis policy has been thrust to the fore after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug. Mr Biden also urged governors to do likewise on state offences and called for a review on whether cannabis should be listed as a less serious drug.
Joe Biden Plans Pre-Midterm Trek To Los Angeles
UPDATED, with exclusive details of event: Joe Biden plans to return to Los Angeles next week for a pre-midterm swing next week that includes a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Oct. 13 event will be for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tasked with retaining the Democrats’ House majority,...
NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool
Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman had a light schedule, records show
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however,...
