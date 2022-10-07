ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dela-where? Biden is a ‘son of a beach’ in a sorry state

“I’m going to see Delaware,” I told a friend. “Who’s Delaware?” they asked. I explained it’s a state where great minds think of sending our migrants. And it’s great for retirees — like maybe, we hope, Biden. I learned Delaware’s main drink...
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
WTGS

What Biden's marijuana pardons could mean for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Pardoning thousands for simple possession of Marijuana. That’s what President Joe Biden is doing at the federal level, and he’s calling on all governors to do the same at the state level. Some in the Midlands said it could be the first step...
Hudson Valley Post

Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech

Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
coloradopolitics.com

Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
BBC

Will the Biden administration overhaul US cannabis policy?

US cannabis policy has been thrust to the fore after President Joe Biden issued a blanket pardon for Americans federally convicted of possessing small amounts of the drug. Mr Biden also urged governors to do likewise on state offences and called for a review on whether cannabis should be listed as a less serious drug.
Deadline

Joe Biden Plans Pre-Midterm Trek To Los Angeles

UPDATED, with exclusive details of event: Joe Biden plans to return to Los Angeles next week for a pre-midterm swing next week that includes a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Oct. 13 event will be for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, tasked with retaining the Democrats’ House majority,...
Beach Radio

NJ pressing ahead with a plan for free, full-day preschool

Gov. Phil Murphy is pressing ahead with a plan offer free full-day preschool for every child in New Jersey. During a visit to the Betty McElmon Elementary School in West Long Branch on Thursday, Murphy announced the release of the preliminary New Jersey Strategic Plan for Preschool Expansion report, produced by the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.
