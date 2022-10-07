Read full article on original website
Take a Peek Inside the Amazing New Halloween House in Toms River, New Jersey
Halloween has become such a popular holiday over the years and many of us love all kinds of things about Halloween. Maybe it's the candy when trick or treating, dressing up in costume, being scared, the tv specials and movies, and decorating for Halloween. Whatever it is you like, it's a popular time of year and it's upon us again.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the incredible floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
