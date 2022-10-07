Read full article on original website
Related
Camden Chat
Robinson Chirinos provided veteran leadership, little production in 2022
Robinson Chirinos came to Baltimore as a 10-year veteran destined to back up Adley Rutschman. Many speculated that the Orioles would hold Rutschman in the minors long enough to manipulate his service time, but an injury prevented the rookie’s long-awaited debut until May 21. The Orioles briefly went without...
Camden Chat
Tuesday MLB postseason open thread
This weekend of Wild Card baseball turned out to be pretty thrilling, especially on the AL side. The Mariners punched their ALDS tickets with a a seven-run comeback to sweep Toronto (aww – poor Blue Jays) while the Guardians completed their sweep with a 1-0 win over the Rays in 15 innings. People grouched a lot about the revised Wild Card format, and it did feel strange that the 101-game winning Mets and the Cardinals, with their three future HOFers, were bounced from the playoffs so soon, but three games feels way less random than the one game sudden-death version we saw MLB experimenting with recently.
MLB・
Camden Chat
Bruce Zimmermann took a big step backwards in 2022
In 2022, there were 13 Orioles rookies who made their MLB debuts, and plenty more who came out of nowhere and had breakout seasons. One who didn’t, unfortunately: hometown product Bruce Zimmermann. Born in Woodstock, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, Zimm grew up an Orioles fan, his first jersey an Adam Jones USA Baseball jersey. (Nice taste, young Bruce.) He attended Towson University and—good story—in 2021 he reportedly didn’t know if he’d end up making the Orioles roster out of spring training, so he lived with his parents because he didn’t have an apartment in Baltimore. Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2017, Zimm ended up playing for his home team when he came to Baltimore in 2018 in the trade that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to Atlanta.
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: It’s Division Series time
Good morning, Camden Chatters. That was quite the opening round of playoffs, huh? The Mariners pulled off an incredible seven-run comeback in Toronto to complete a shocking road sweep. The Guardians scored only three runs in 23 innings against the Rays yet somehow won both games, capped by a walkoff homer from a guy whose walkup music is the SpongeBob SquarePants theme. The Phillies ended the Cardinals’ season — and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina’s careers — thanks to a stunning six-run ninth inning in Game 1. And the poor Mets’ decades-long streak of misfortunate continued, as Buck Showalter’s 101-win club was upset in the first round by Manny Machado’s 89-win Padres.
RELATED PEOPLE
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: Former Oriole Machado goes to NLDS, Showalter goes home
Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a nice weekend. Did you watch any wild card baseball? I’m wasn’t wild about the decision to add two wild card teams to the mix, but I have to admit this weekend had a lot of excitement. From a 15-inning...
Camden Chat
Orioles prospect season in review: Mike Baumann
Pitcher Mike Baumann made his major league debut in 2021 and it was a rocky start. He made four appearances that totaled 10 innings with 11 earned runs. Even with that rude introduction to the majors, Baumann was expected to contribute in 2022 as one of the team’s solid pitching prospects. Did he? Ehhh.
Camden Chat
Orioles in the Arizona Fall League: Week 1 roundup
With most of the baseball world’s eyes turned towards the postseason this week, another fall MLB tradition got under way out in Arizona: The Arizona Fall League, where from now through November 10, six teams each formed by prospects from five different organizations will be giving some extra game action to those prospects. Games began on Monday.
Comments / 0