In 2022, there were 13 Orioles rookies who made their MLB debuts, and plenty more who came out of nowhere and had breakout seasons. One who didn’t, unfortunately: hometown product Bruce Zimmermann. Born in Woodstock, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, Zimm grew up an Orioles fan, his first jersey an Adam Jones USA Baseball jersey. (Nice taste, young Bruce.) He attended Towson University and—good story—in 2021 he reportedly didn’t know if he’d end up making the Orioles roster out of spring training, so he lived with his parents because he didn’t have an apartment in Baltimore. Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2017, Zimm ended up playing for his home team when he came to Baltimore in 2018 in the trade that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to Atlanta.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO