When Does ‘Hellraiser’ Premiere on Hulu? How To Watch The 2022 Reboot
Greater delights await those who have been anxiously awaiting the newest iteration of Hellraiser on Hulu. The horror series, which last left off in 2018’s Hellraiser: Judgment, isn’t exactly a reboot, isn’t exactly a sequel. And if you’re tortured by what to call this? Why, that’s just what Pinhead would want.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
30 years later ‘Quantum Leap’ makes a comeback starring Ernie Hudson
Ernie Hudson has been on our TV screens for some time now starring in some of our favorite shows like the “Ghostbusters” franchise and now he is helping bring back the iconic “Quantum Leap.” Hudson talked about his excitement for the show coming back and him being asked to be a part of it. “I’m […]
WHAT’S STREAMING‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Rosaline’ and The 1975
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. Movies. • Is it really time to say goodbye to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode? That’s...
How to Watch 'The Winchesters'
Over 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, audiences got to watch the epic saga of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), in the hit TV series Supernatural. They were hunters of all things supernatural, protecting the world from monsters and demons, having been brought up in this life. The family business. While the brothers’ story may be over, the family business had to start somewhere, and that’s with their parents John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary (Samantha Smith). The Winchesters is a new spin-off prequel series that takes us back in time to the 1970s, exploring the lives of John and Mary, now played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly.
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce.
'Glass Onion' gets a weeklong theatrical release ahead of its premiere on Netflix
It's official. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson's follow-up to "Knives Out," will come to theaters. Netflix announced on Thursday that the star-studded murder mystery, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, will get a one-week-only "sneak preview" theatrical release a month ahead of its premiere on the streaming platform in December. "Glass Onion" will screen in approximately 600 theaters — including AMC, Regal and Cinemark locations — across the United States from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29.
Kindred - Premiere Date Released
FX’s Kindred, the new drama series based on Octavia E. Butler’s novel, will premiere Tuesday, December 13 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Peacock to Develop ‘Fear’ Series With ‘The Path’ Creator Jessica Goldberg (EXCLUSIVE)
Peacock is developing a series inspired by the 1996 film “Fear,” Variety has learned exclusively. Jessica Goldberg is set to write and executive produce the adaptation. Brian Grazer, who produced the film, is executive producing along with Ron Howard, Lilly Burns and Kristen Zolner, all via Imagine Television, which is also listed as an executive producer. Imagine Entertainment produced the original film. Universal Television is the studio behind the series, with Universal Pictures having distributed the film. Goldberg is currently under an overall deal at UTV. The official series logline states, “This modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in...
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Possible Premiere Date and Cast of Characters Revealed
Here's what we know about the cast of characters, and when the possible premiere date will be for the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923.’
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
‘Shotgun Wedding': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The rom-com renaissance is on full fledge this year with its latest addition to the roster, Shotgun Wedding. Directed by Jason Moore, the same guy who spearheaded cinematic comedic staples like Pitch Perfect and Sisters, the upcoming American flick is unlike any other romcom, blending thriller and action into the mix.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 on HBO: Watch the Official Trailer
Throw on a convincing smile. It's almost time to greet a new season of The White Lotus. It's been more than a year since HBO's acclaimed series took us on an unforgettable vacation in Hawaii. The satirical show about entitled guests at a luxurious resort cleaned up at the Emmys in September, winning best limited or anthology series, along with nine other awards.
Where to Watch and Stream Cirque du Soleil: Saltimbanco Free Online
Cast: René Bazinet Anton Chelnokov Francine Poitras Dimitri A. Arnaoutov Ann Bernard. From the Italian 'saltare in banco' – which literally means 'to jump on a bench' – Saltimbanco explores the urban experience in all its myriad forms. Between whirlwind and lull, prowess and poetry, it takes spectators on an allegorical and acrobatic journey into the heart and soul of the modern city.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hellraiser’ on Hulu, An Appropriately Gory Reinvention of Pinhead and Pals
The Hellraiser franchise returns with a number after the title, signifying a reboot: Hellraiser (2022) is now on Hulu, offering a robust array of bottomless pits, mumbling Cenobites and luscious fleshpeeling gore! If anything ever “deserves” a reboot, it’s this franchise, which began with the 1987 original – directed by Clive Barker, adapting his novella The Hellbound Heart – and racked up nine sequels, each more inessential than the last. Notably, the new film boasts director David Bruckner, who helmed excellent borderline-arthouse creeper The Night House; and David S. Goyer, scripter of Dark Knight and Blade films and The Sandman series, gets story credit. Will they make the Hellraiser franchise glisten like freshly butchered meat, or is it just the same old rotten, maggot-ridden blecch?
