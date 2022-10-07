ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemah, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pryorinfopub.com

Tigers Win the Battle of Highway 20

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Tigers defeated their neighbors to the West for the third straight year, keeping the Battle of Highway 20 trophy here in Mayes County, where it belongs. This marks the first victory of the 2022 season for Kenny Davis and his Tigers, who have been wounded...
PRYOR, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Okemah, OK
City
Roland, OK
City
Vian, OK
City
Warner, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Vian, OK
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Tulsa man found

TULSA, Okla. — A man who went missing has been found. Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory after Vernard Smith, 57, went missing. Smith was last seen Saturday in the area of 1100 East Apache Street. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced on Sunday that Smith was located. ©2022 Imagicomm...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Panthers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro

The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Runners & Their Dogs Participate In 5K Charity Run

Dozens of people and even some dogs went on a run Saturday for a good cause. This is Parkside's "By Your Side" 5K and one-mile run at Mohawk Park. The charity run and walk raises money for Parkside's Patient Assistance Program for food, medicine and clothing. The event also had...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy