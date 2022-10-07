ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Meadows, ID

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he...
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
City
New Meadows, ID
New Meadows, ID
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Murder#Firearms#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Ktvb#Western State Hospital
WWEEK

Rise of Violent Crime in Portland Outpaced Country in 2021

American crime largely remained steady in 2021, according to the FBI’s analysis of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies across the United States. The annual report provides a snapshot of crime in jurisdictions across the nation. “The overall message is that crime remained consistent,” the FBI wrote in a press release announcing Wednesday’s data dump.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Army
WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy