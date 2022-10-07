Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO