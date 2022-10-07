ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
basinnow.com

Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area

Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
RIFLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah

Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

