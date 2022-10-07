Read full article on original website
Related
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week
I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
Celebrate Harvest Season with These Fun Fall Festivals
Fall is undeniably my favorite season, and you can definitely tell when you visit my home during this season. There's fall foliage and pumpkins everywhere! I know a lot of people get excited for Halloween, but the apple of my eye this time of year is fall. So I love...
livelifebehappytravel.com
Oklahoma's Holy City
The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
Here’s How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin this Fall
October has arrived and pumpkin patches are popping us all over the place!. You can take a short or long drive to visit several pumpkin patches in Southwest Oklahoma. Lucky for us at the radio station, there are a couple of places right here in Southwest Oklahoma. Once you find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawton Once Again ‘Most Dangerous’ Metro City In Oklahoma
Over the last two years, we've all watched the crime rates in Lawton sharply rise. The city council, mayor's office, and police department brass have done what they can to suppress news of this growing violent trend, but statistics rarely lie. Old Lawton is pushing back into existence. Historically, Lawton's...
Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!
This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texomashomepage.com
Another hearing reset for mother of dead boy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled. Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022,...
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 7, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
kswo.com
Traffic jams clog Fort Sill entrance, expect more Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who tried to enter Fort Sill this morning were greeted by long lines at the Fort Sill Blvd. and Key Gates and officials say to expect the same thing tomorrow. Fort Sill officials say the log jam was caused by the fact they have triple...
texomashomepage.com
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0