I truly believe the secret to uplifting a desk or any small space is a lamp. I know, sounds super simplistic, but the right kind of lamp can really do wonders to a tiny space. Whether it’s your work desk, your bedside table, or a little nook in your home – adding a lamp to it can elevate it by manifolds, and add a burst of character to it. Whether you’re an extravagant soul who loves a bit of jazz and glamour or the more simple kind who prefers minimalistic designs – selecting the right lamp according to your personal taste and preference can boost not only your living space but your mood too! I’m from the latter group, and I love a minimal yet brilliantly designed lamp. And, the Bell Lamp by Seiki Ishii seems to tick all the checkboxes for me.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO