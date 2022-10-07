Evo’s newest yacht is apparently going where no 40-footer has gone before. The sporty new R4XT is equipped with a multifunctional platform aft that has not yet appeared on a day boat of this size, according to the Italian yard. The newcomer builds upon the successful Evo R4 and shares the same sleek, racy lines as its predecessor. Like the entire Evo range, the 43-footer is highly customizable in terms of both layout and decor. It also has the same Transformer-style stern as some of Evo’s previous models that opens up on both sides. What sets this vessel apart, however, is...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO