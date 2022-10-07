Read full article on original website
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
Homeless Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Des Moines Bar Employee
(Des Moines, IA) -- A homeless man is in the Polk County Jail this morning, accused of threatening a worker with a knife outside a downtown bar this weekend. Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Williams of Des Moines is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Polk County Jail records. Police say he confronted an employee with a knife outside of Exile Brewing Company Friday night. The employee was not hurt.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asks public to look out for deer on roadways
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Hunting and harvesting seasons are underway, which means a lot of deer are on the move and on the roads. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout when driving. On Friday morning the Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Des Moines man arrested for pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is locked up after pulling a knife on an Exile Brewing Company employee Friday night. This comes less than a month after Exile's ownership asked the city to do something about the homeless population living near their restaurant. A criminal complaint...
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
Another teen charged in fatal shooting outside Des Moines school to make plea deal
Another teen accused in a deadly shooting outside a Des Moines school is preparing to take a plea deal.
Urbandale Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money
(Urbandale, IA) -- Counterfeit money has been showing up in Urbandale. Police say counterfeit coins and $20 bills have been turning up at local businesses. In a social media post, they explain that these counterfeits feature small markings like foreign symbols or letters or words like “COPY,” “MOTION PICTURE MONEY,” and “PLAY MONEY.”
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
One dead, one injured after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — One person died and another was injured during a crash in rural Monroe County Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash around 2:45 p.m. near the1300 block of 655th Ave. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman,...
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
One person dies in single-vehicle crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Russell George Menth, 57, was traveling northbound on I-35 near the 53 mile marker when his vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason. Menth’s vehicle entered the west ditch and collided with several trees and an embankment, the report said.
Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government
Pictured: Mike Andersen with his wife, Dani. Mike Andersen of Breda is running as the Republican candidate for the District 2 Carroll County Supervisor seat against Democrat incumbent Dean Schettler in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Andersen is a lifelong Carroll County resident, and he and his wife, Dani, have three children. Andersen is self-employed, running a trucking firm with his family and a spray-foam insulation company. This is Andersen’s first political campaign, but he says he has been thinking of running for office off and on for the past several years.
