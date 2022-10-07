ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh: This is what she's doing after Don't Worry Darling

While fans are still sinking in her memorable performance in Don’t Worry Darling,Netflix just dropped the trailer of her next movie, which looks equally eerie and exciting. After making her mark as a debutant in 2014, Pugh has gained the love and devotion of fans globally. Movieweb describes her filmography as ‘absolutely stacked with phenomenal performances’.
