Vermont stakeholders have collaborated on an application for $114 million in funding through the NTIA middle mile grant program. If awarded, the funding would represent over 10% of the approximately $1 billion allotted to the program, which has proven to be a highly competitive one. NTIA said this week that it received 235 applications for middle mile funding totaling $5.5 billion.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO