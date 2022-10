The story of Bluebeard springs from a French folktale that composer Béla Bartók turned into a gothic horror opera masterwork. The piece tells of an ominous nobleman who has brought an ill-at-ease woman named Judith back to his castle. The structure is full of locked doors which Judith begs Bluebeard to open, each one containing disturbing insights into the reality of the man himself. From behind the final door emerge three women, introduced as Bluebeard’s previous wives. They dress Judith in royal clothing and take her away, leaving Bluebeard alone.

