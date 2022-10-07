ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was shot in the head Monday in St. Louis and rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately released, but the parking lot of an auto parts store was taped off by police afterward. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that as of Sunday, 17 children have died this year by gunfire across the metropolitan area. At least 73 others have been injured in shootings. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.

