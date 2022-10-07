ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Halloween on a Weeknight: When are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, which sparks the debate of what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Cancelled

After the big announcement coming last month that Joyland in Lubbock was going to be soon, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5 decades they will not be reopening the park and everyone was shocked. Now the auction for Joyland Amusement...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Awesome 98

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
LUBBOCK, TX
Jay Moore
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s 14th Annual Pumpkin Trail Needs the Public’s Help

The 14th annual Pumpkin Trail will be collecting pumpkins later during the month of October. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation, Lubbock Memorial Arboretum, and the Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center is asking the public to help by donating already carved pumpkins. Those pumpkins will help light up...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

