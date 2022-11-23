ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cc9lB_0iQHytb700

Heating up the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov had an instant dance chemistry that quickly translated into a real-life romance.

While the twosome grew up dancing with separate partners, Pashkov needed a new teammate in early 2009 .

“My previous partner went to [join] Dancing with the Stars , so I was looking for a new partner,” the Russia native — who was 22 at the time — recalled to Dance Sport Info in June 2017. “My Standard coach said to me that I should try to dance with Daniella. I was not sure, as there was six and a half year [age] difference between us .”

He continued at the time: “However, my coach said, ‘[That] doesn’t matter, she is a right partner for you,’ and that was it. So, I called her up and I asked her to dance with me.”

After a 20-minute tryout, the pair had a feeling this was a special partnership. “We knew instantly that we were right for each other,” Karagach, who was 15 at the time, gushed to the outlet in 2017.

As a dancing duo, Karagach and Pashkov have won multiple international competitions together before making it to the Qualifiers round of World of Dance season 2. They both joined the cast of DWTS the next year , with Pashkov teaching Kate Flannery to dance and the New York native performing in the troupe . Karagach, for her part, received her first celebrity partner Nelly — the following season.

In addition to working side-by-side on the ABC dancing competition , the choreographers’ romance has continued to blossom.

“Happy 8 year wedding anniversary @pashapashkov 🥂 I didn’t think It was humanly possible to love someone this hard,” the season 30 mirrorball champ gushed via Instagram in July 2022. “Thank you for making me the luckiest woman in the world. IFLY.”

The Wedding Dance School cofounders returned for DWTS season 31 , partnering with Teresa Giudice and Joseph Baena , respectively. Pashkov and Giudice were eliminated second in September 2022 .

“I wanted to win the mirrorball because [Pasha’s] wife won it last season, so I wanted him to have the second trophy in their house, so they’d have two of them,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum told Us Weekly after her elimination , referring to Karagach’s victory with Iman Shumpert . “But there’s a lot of amazing dancers on the show. When I saw my competition, I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not winning it,’ but I tried.”

Scroll below for Karagach and Pashkov’s complete relationship timeline:

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
HollywoodLife

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Never Wears Underwear: My Mom Is So ‘Proud’

Jenna Bush Hager, 40, isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t wear underwear. The daughter of George W. Bush and Laura Bush talked about her decision to not don the undergarment when Hoda Kotb brought it up on the Wednesday episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, People reported. “I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Hoda told viewers during a discussion on the NBC show.
Us Weekly

Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’

Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
tvinsider.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Champion Charli D’Amelio Talks Mirror Ball Win & Future of ‘The D’Amelio Show’

It wasn’t a surprise that Charli D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) were the top two finalists in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars after each celebrity and their respective pro partners, Mark Ballas and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, earned perfect scores in both their redemption and freestyle dances in the finale.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

250K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy