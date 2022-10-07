Despite its 19th century publication, Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” pervades as a popular holiday tale adapted dozens of times for cinema. So what makes the next iteration of this story unique from the rest? The answer is comedians Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, who are co-starring in the musical “Spirited” — the latest adaptation of the canonical piece of literature. Reynolds will be playing Clint Briggs, a younger, funnier version of the old, crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will be portraying the ghost of Christmas Present. However, Clint turns the tables and reexamines the ghost’s past, present and future....

