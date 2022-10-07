ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nat Harris: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

As a kid, I fantasised about being tech-savvy, hacking into the main frame like Sandra Bullock in the 1990s film The Net, but I never even mastered touch-typing and was constantly infecting my dad’s computer with viruses while trying to download episodes of Jackass on Limewire. Tech-savvy, I was not. We still don’t know who the Optus hacker is, but we know they can touch-type.
TV & VIDEOS
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy