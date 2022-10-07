ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

KBAT 99.9

Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon

A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Oktoberfest continues Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 49th Oktoberfest continued Saturday night at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Guests enjoyed imported beers and authentic German cuisine. The event is presented by Cash Saver and Homeland. It included a best dressed costume contest and door prizes. One Lawton German storeowner said she’s visited the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Furry Friend Friday: Husky Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a 4-month-old Husky mix picked up as a stray. He is available now.
LAWTON, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting horror movie lovers to get into the Halloween spirit with a multi-day event showcasing several iconic Halloween films. Fan-favorite installments will be playing throughout the week, all leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, on Thursday, Oct. 13.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Celebrate Harvest Season with These Fun Fall Festivals

Fall is undeniably my favorite season, and you can definitely tell when you visit my home during this season. There's fall foliage and pumpkins everywhere! I know a lot of people get excited for Halloween, but the apple of my eye this time of year is fall. So I love...
LAWTON, OK
livelifebehappytravel.com

Oklahoma's Holy City

The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
CACHE, OK
Z94

Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!

This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
CACHE, OK
texomashomepage.com

Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Another hearing reset for mother of dead boy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled. Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Z94

ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

