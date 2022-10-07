Read full article on original website
Springfield Police Department holds food drive
The "Faith and Blue" weekend that began Friday with a pledge for greater harmony between Springfield Police and the neighborhoods they protect concluded Sunday with a food drive.
Chanting ‘Abortion is a human right! Fight, fight, fight!,’ hundreds turn out for Women’s March
"It gave me a lot of hope." First-time march organizer Samantha “Sam” Jandl was overwhelmed by the response to Saturday’s Women’s Wave march in Boston. Organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March organization, 29-year-old Jandl and her co-host Ariana Aghill, an undergraduate student at Northeastern University, didn’t know they were going to be organizing until 2 weeks before the event.
Early: Recovery is possible — and should be celebrated
Recovery is possible. Recovery should be celebrated. Usually when we talk about the opioid epidemic, we talk about the grimmest statistics – the overdose deaths. It’s hard not to when this disease claimed nearly 108,000 lives in this country last year. We talk about the lives lost and the families destroyed. While we won’t...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of election, 'Women's Wave' abortion rights rally held in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - With roughly a month until the general election, women across the country are rallying in support of abortion rights. On Saturday, demonstrators in Worcester joined women in all 50 states in protesting their reproductive rights. The movement is called 'Women's Wave,' and it’s being put on by organizers of the Women's March. With this demonstration, organizers say they're looking to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country. Participants in the rally filled the common in downtown Worcester Saturday with the hope of getting their message across.
NECN
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia
The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
Kingston police: husband and wife dead after likely domestic incident turned murder-suicide
Kingston Police are investigating the scene of a fatal double shooting that they believe is now likely a domestic incident that resulted in a murder suicide. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an Elm Street house at approximately 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of two deceased people on the property.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
Several teens and one adult arrested following large fight at Boston playground
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department arrested several teens and one adult following a large fight at a playground Friday night. Investigators tell Boston 25 News it happened during a football game at Carter Playground on Columbus Ave. The game was between Archbishop Williams High School and a co-op...
Mother demanding answers after daughter attacked during recess
BOSTON — A disturbing video shows a group of middle school students beating up a student during recess at Young Achievers School in Boston. “Sick to my stomach, completely sick to my stomach,” said Tina Trent, the victim’s mother. Trent says her 8th grade daughter has been...
WCVB
Investigation underway after assault, bullying of Boston Public Schools student caught on camera
BOSTON — An investigation is underway in Boston after a girl whose mother said was bullied since the start of the school year was attacked by a group of students. The attack was caught on video. The attack happened Monday at the Young Achievers School in Mattapan, a pilot...
NECN
Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
WCVB
Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds at home in Kingston, Massachusetts
KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a Kingston home. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Kingston police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member of the two people, who reported that they were dead inside the residence at 257 Elm Street.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting
A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
spectrumnews1.com
Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran
WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
