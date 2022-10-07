WORCESTER, Mass. - With roughly a month until the general election, women across the country are rallying in support of abortion rights. On Saturday, demonstrators in Worcester joined women in all 50 states in protesting their reproductive rights. The movement is called 'Women's Wave,' and it’s being put on by organizers of the Women's March. With this demonstration, organizers say they're looking to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country. Participants in the rally filled the common in downtown Worcester Saturday with the hope of getting their message across.

