Worcester, MA

Boston

Chanting ‘Abortion is a human right! Fight, fight, fight!,’ hundreds turn out for Women’s March

"It gave me a lot of hope." First-time march organizer Samantha “Sam” Jandl was overwhelmed by the response to Saturday’s Women’s Wave march in Boston. Organized in conjunction with the national Women’s March organization, 29-year-old Jandl and her co-host Ariana Aghill, an undergraduate student at Northeastern University, didn’t know they were going to be organizing until 2 weeks before the event.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Ahead of election, 'Women's Wave' abortion rights rally held in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - With roughly a month until the general election, women across the country are rallying in support of abortion rights. On Saturday, demonstrators in Worcester joined women in all 50 states in protesting their reproductive rights. The movement is called 'Women's Wave,' and it’s being put on by organizers of the Women's March. With this demonstration, organizers say they're looking to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country. Participants in the rally filled the common in downtown Worcester Saturday with the hope of getting their message across.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleypatriot.com

KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia

The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead

Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement

There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WCVB

Man, woman found dead of gunshot wounds at home in Kingston, Massachusetts

KINGSTON, Mass. — Authorities in southeastern Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of a man and woman inside a Kingston home. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Kingston police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member of the two people, who reported that they were dead inside the residence at 257 Elm Street.
KINGSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee Police arrest driver involved in pedestrian crash on Springfield Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police have arrested the driver involved in the pedestrian crash outside Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street Saturday night. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the unidentified male driver remained on scene after the collision. The driver was then transported...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Charlestown graduation day shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony in June, police say. Austilino Pereira, 21, of Dorchester was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from Boston Police Department. Pereira was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful Possession of ammunition.
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
NEWTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran

WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
WORCESTER, MA

