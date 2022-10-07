Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
East Moline 3 vehicle crash
Watch Now: East Moline traffic halted following a three-vehicle crash on Sunday. East Moline law enforcement closed traffic starting at 12th St. and 30th Avenue Sunday evening following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th and Archer Drive. No one involved sustained serious injuries.
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., Rock Island officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds.
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
wcbu.org
One dead in Sheridan road hit and run
One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
1470 WMBD
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
aledotimesrecord.com
Maquon jarred by news of human remains found in the storage unit box
MAQUON — On Friday human remains were found in a storage facility in Maquon. The news was on the minds of locals as the Knox County Scenic Drive passed through the town of about 200 people 17 miles southeast of Galesburg. "It's quite a shock," Toni Jurgensen said on...
aledotimesrecord.com
DNA, dental records needed to identify body found in Maquon storage unit; autopsy today
MAQUON — The remains of a body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday night have yet to be identified. And no arrests have been made in the case. A news release Saturday said the owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons. Due to medical reasons, no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
starvedrock.media
Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant
A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
wvik.org
West Lake Park Lakes Could Re-open in the Spring
Scott County Conservation closed the lakes in West Lake Park in 2019 for restoration, and they should be back to their normal levels by early next year. West Lake Park Manager J.B. Graham says they began filling the biggest lake, Lake of the Hills, in the summer of last year, and now there's just two feet more until it's completely filled. Then the docks can return and the beach can re-open.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 1 person hurt in motorcycle crash on Willow Knolls
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - City crews have reopened eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls, at North University Street, after Thursday evening’s motorcycle crash. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Authorities closed down the eastbound lanes of West Willow Knolls Drive at North University Street following a motorcycle crash that left one person hurt.
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC eatery owner dies in car crash
Members of a family well-known in the area for their barbecue restaurants, are reeling after a collision killed two people close to them over the weekend. The crash was shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. East Moline Police responded to the area of Kennedy Drive and 20th Avenue to report to a crash with injuries. Officers located two vehicles, one of which was on its side. Both the East Moline Fire Department and Genesis-Illini EMTs arrived to treat injuries.
