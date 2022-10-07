The main reason I love postseason baseball is watching a team or player I haven’t paid too much attention to rise to the occasion. This past weekend we all saw one of the greatest comebacks in postseason history, as the Seattle Mariners overcame an eight-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto—and an ex-Pirate doubled in the game-winning RBI.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO