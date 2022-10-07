ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Lance Leipold provides postgame update on Jalon Daniels' injury

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels missed the second half of KU's 38-31 loss to TCU with a shoulder injury, Lance Leipold said postgame. The play happened as Daniels scrambled to his right on a third down and six from the TCU 17-yard line. Daniels couldn’t find a receiver and was eventually tackled Jamoi Hodge, who landed directly on Daniels as he tackled the quarterback.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas' loss to TCU

Kansas football lost its first game in over 10 months on Saturday, falling to TCU 38-31 at home. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, as they fell behind by two scores in the first quarter for the third time this season. KU was able to respond before the half with a 40-yard field goal. In the second half, it was a track meet, as both teams were able to score with explosive plays through the air. In the end, KU's comeback bid fell short as the Jayhawks turned the ball over on downs with seconds to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kansas star QB knocked out of game

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KCTV 5

Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Paul Chryst
KSNT News

Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

A 2022 election guide to the candidates for Johnson County Commission

When voters arrive at polling places on Nov. 8 for the general election, Johnson County ballots will include choices for four out of seven members of the county commission. This includes the race for commission chair, who is chosen by all voters in the Johnson County election, as well as three district representatives.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#College Football#Stadiums#American Football
WIBW

Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area. County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms. The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Thieves make off with $7,000 while farmers harvest

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents after thieves robbed several vehicles while the owners were combining crops. The sheriff reported on Oct. 4, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 240th and Nighthawk Road when the vehicle owners discovered items totaling $7,000 had been taken. Items included firearms, […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy