Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game undefeated, jumped on Arizona early for a 14–0...
Boy Issued Citation After Running on Field at Falcons-Buccaneers Game
A boy who ran on the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game has been issued a civil citation and was given a notice to appear in court, according to the Associated Press. The incident occurred after Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette found the end zone on...
Bucs hold off Falcons' late rally to snap losing streak
Leonard Fournette reeled in a touchdown pass from Tom Brady and rushed for another 1-yard score to fuel the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Fournette had 10 catches for 83 yards for the Buccaneers (3-2), who held a decisive 420-261 edge...
Falcons LB Mykal Walker Suffers Injury vs. Bucs; Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 20 points halfway through the third quarter, and their fight back just became more difficult. Starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker, who has the "green dot" on his helmet that signifies he's the communicator, sustained a groin injury and is questionable to return.
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks early in the third quarter with a concussion, the team announced. Olave appeared shaken up after he was tackled in the end zone by Seattle defensive back Coby Bryant on a pass attempt from New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton. Bryant flung Olave to the ground while trying to break up the pass and the Saints wideout hit his head on the turf.
Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Active in Game vs. Patriots
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially active for Detroit’s game against the Patriots, the team revealed Sunday morning. He’s poised to play at New England after not being listed among the team’s seven inactive players for Sunday’s game.
NFL's new concussion protocol triggered Miami Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater's removal Sunday, team says
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took a big hit Sunday and was unable to return to the game because of the new concussion protocol that went into effect the same day, making Bridgewater one of the first players to be sidelined under the new rules. Bridgewater suffered a blow to...
TJ Watt’s Return Delayed After Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Steelers will have to wait a little bit longer to welcome TJ Watt back to the lineup after the star linebacker reportedly had surgery to correct an issue unrelated to his torn pectoral muscle. Watt, who has been sidelined since Week...
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
First place meets last place in a Monday night AFC West showdown in Kansas City. The Chiefs (3-1) host the Raiders (1-3) in a prime-time spot, and the home team is favored by more than a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes is 7-1 against the Raiders in his career and Kansas City...
Report: Falcons Trade LB Deion Jones to Browns
View the original article to see embedded media. The Falcons have traded linebacker Deion Jones to the Browns for “late round draft compensation,” per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones, who was a regular starter for the Falcons last season, recorded 137 tackles, which was...
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Player Prop Bets
The Monday night meeting between the Raiders and Chiefs features the highest point total of the week. Las Vegas and Kansas City have been known to put up a plethora of points in recent meetings and, despite the gap in these teams’ records, both offenses rank top 10 in scoring. This is a prime-time matchup with stars on both offenses, which makes it a perfect game to target some player prop bets.
Chargers do just enough to get past Browns 30-28
Austin Ekeler rushed for 173 yards and scored two total touchdowns, and the visiting Los Angeles Chargers held on for a 30-28 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Cleveland kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles sealed the victory despite turning the ball over on downs near midfield with just over a minute remaining.
Goal-line interception helps Titans seal win against Commanders
Tennessee's David Long picked off a Carson Wentz pass at the goal line with six seconds left as the Titans escaped with a 21-17 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md. Long's interception came after Wentz had driven the Commanders from their own 11-yard-line over the...
Breece Hall powers Jets to 40-17 rout of Dolphins
Breece Hall gained 197 yards from scrimmage and fellow rookie Sauce Gardner made two critical plays as the New York Jets pounded the Miami Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. Hall carried 18 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 100 yards.
Josh Allen has career day as Bills rout Steelers
Josh Allen threw for a career-best 424 yards as the host Buffalo Bills routed the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3 on Sunday. Allen completed 20-of-31 passes for the Bills (4-1) with four touchdowns and one interception. His previous high mark in yardage was 415 done twice in the 2020 season, while his four TD passes tied his career-best in a game.
Bailey Zappe, defense come up big as Patriots blank Lions
Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career NFL start and Kyle Dugger returned a fumble for a touchdown as the New England Patriots cruised to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. Zappe completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and...
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
Leading up to Jackson State facing Alabama State for its homecoming game on Saturday, Tigers football coach Deion Sanders did not shy away from sharing his excitement to travel to Montgomery, Alabama to face the Hornets. Sanders’s excitement to face Alabama State initially started two weeks ago after the Tigers...
Saquon Barkley fuels Giants past Packers in London
Saquon Barkley rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 6:08 to play in the fourth quarter as the visiting New York Giants rallied to a 27-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London. The Giants (4-1), who trailed 20-10 at the half, went in front 27-20 after Barkley...
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers back in 2020 - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
