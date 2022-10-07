The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO