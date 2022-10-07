Read full article on original website
creators.com
The Election Deniers
In an important survey, The Washington Post found that a majority of Republican nominees on the ballot for Senate, House and key statewide offices deny the results of the 2020 election. That's some 299 candidates in all; and of those, 173 are running for safe seats, and another 52 are in close races.
Herald & Review
Sara Guillermo: Why it matters that Gen Z voters are not a monolith
Some editorial writers are keen to describe the looming midterms as "the inflation election." Then again, their average readers are millionaires by household net worth. They skew 62% male and in their 40s. The last time I checked, the great thing about America is that it's a democracy. It includes non-millionaires. It includes women. It includes young people. It may still be news to some people, but Generation Z is increasingly influencing the outcome of elections.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
This Conservative Group Joins Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Others In Lobbying Against Marijuana Legalization
A group of conservatives from Little Rock has started a new campaign to gather voters to oppose the measure to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Jerry Cox, Family Council Action Committee's executive director, said on Tuesday that Arkansas "does not need another drug problem." The anti-marijuana campaign will feature social...
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
BBC
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: DeSantis: MAGA understudy or saboteur?
“You never see the entire script of political theater until long after the last scene has been acted out.” — Gary Hopkins. Since my foray into politics, I have come to understand that our system comprises insiders and outsiders and that Donald Trump was the consummate outsider. He was opposed by the system on both sides of the political aisle. Admittedly, I counted myself amongst the opposition. It was only when faced with a choice of yet another Clinton, whom we were told held a 95 percent chance of victory, that I felt a throw-away vote for Trump was in order. To my surprise, the bastard actually won. He wasn’t supposed to win.
Dems' Chances of Beating GOP for Congress Control With 1 Month to Midterm
With just a little less than one month until the November 8 midterm elections, Democrats hoping to retain or expand their majority in Congress are nearly tied with Republicans for control of the House of Representatives. Republicans hoped President Joe Biden's once-dismal approval rating would help them ride a "red...
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
Senate Republican bill would repeal Democratic drug pricing law
Senate Republicans on Friday introduced a bill that would roll back the drug pricing reforms included in the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, including the measures allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and capping annual drug expenses for many seniors. Republican Sens. James Lankford (Okla.), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.)...
Washington Examiner
GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock
Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
Republicans’ born again embrace of ‘big government’
In the 1990s, ABC TV’s Evening News ran more than 400 stories entitled “It’s Your Money.” Virtually all of them exposed ineffective or corrupt government expenditures. “It’s Your Money” reflected and reinforced an assumption deeply embedded in American political culture. Ronald Reagan summed it up in his 1981 inaugural address: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is exposing conservatives' religious facade
As he wriggles at the center of an abortion scandal, self-proclaimed anti-abortion absolutist Herschel Walker is setting fire to the facade of conservative religiosity. Ever since The Daily Beast first alleged that he had paid a romantic partner to obtain an abortion in 2009, Walker, the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia, has had trouble keeping up with his explanations. And Bible-thumping Republicans, who have made a habit of touting their Christian bona fides and equating abortion with murder, are shamelessly going along with each of his denials.
Ex-RNC Spokesperson Names GOP Lawmaker He Calls 'The Worst'
They are "now literally indistinguishable from a MAGA troll," said Tim Miller.
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents
Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons...
When civil war becomes all the rage
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. There was a time when Americans had values. It seems those values have disappeared, and many things that used to be unacceptable, even unthinkable, became common. When did it become acceptable to lie? Or to...
The Democrats' Problem Keeping Black Voters Is Only Getting Worse | Opinion
Once upon a time in American politics, the Democratic Party enjoyed the overwhelming support of the Black community. Left-leaning candidates routinely won over 90 percent of the Black vote. The times, they are a-changing. African Americans are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the Democratic Party, and this is no longer just...
