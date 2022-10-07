ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Secret Chicago

Museum of Illusions Is Throwing Exclusive Halloween-Themed After-Hours Parties Every Thursday

The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader.  Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Secret Chicago

An Exciting Inaugural EDM Festival Is Coming To Northerly Island

EDM fans, dress up and rock out this Halloween at the first-ever Necropolis festival. From October 29-30th, head to Northerly Island for a vibrant range of EDM artists, like Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, DJ Diesel, Svdden Death, and more.  Produced by Auris Presents, the masterminds behind both ARC and Heatwave music festivals, Necropolis is sure to excite with two giant tent-covered performance areas. There’s always a sight to behold and drum-and-bass-focused music to enjoy at this inaugural festival.  Dress up in costume and experience the first-ever haunted EDM Halloween festival in Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $129 and single-day passes go for $79. Grab tickets here. Address: Northerly Island Park, 1521 S Linn White Dr, Chicago, IL
947wls.com

Chicago West Loop Bar is one of the Best in the World

If you’re wanting to experience one of the best bars in the world, you surprisingly don’t have to go very far to do so…. West Loop’s Kumiko has been named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. The local bar took the number 25 spot on this esteemed list.
wgnradio.com

Tyler Florence brings star power, steaks and the magic of Miller & Lux to the menu at Esquire

Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Tyler Florence joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler shares excitement for his visit to Chicago and to bring some of his favorites for food fans at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Exclusive 45-day dry aged tomahawks, New York strips and filets headline the menu that also has elevated desserts, sides and 2 signature wines from Miller & Lux. Tyler Florence’s “Visiting Chef” menu goes for three months and for times, dishes and descriptions be sure to check out https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series.
Secret Chicago

A New Otherworldly Bar ‘After’ Is Opening At The End Of The Month

Chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a futuristic bar located next door to their ultra-successful two Michelin star tasting menu-centric restaurant, Ever (1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 6060). Their brand new venture, After, focuses on the after-dinner scene.  Opening in October as a bar and private event space. The inspiration for the bar came after wine director Muser noticed diners looking for a nightlife option after leaving the hot dinner spot.  This isn’t Duffy and Muser’s first run, either, as they co-owned Grace, a three-star Michelin restaurant that closed five years ago. As they already owned some unused space, they decided to move forward with a bar. After could be considered a continuation of Ever, as they worked with Lawton Stanley Architects, the same designers that created Ever’s abstract and futuristic feel. There are multiple spots to choose from– the bar of course, but don’t miss out on the insulated hightop or low-top booths. For an extra relaxing evening, book a spot in the Fireplace Room, a twist on the modern library complete with a burning fireplace.
Secret Chicago

Lincoln Park Wine Fest Returns This Weekend For Its 6th Year

If you’re looking for some laid-back, wholesome, yet boozy plans this weekend, Lincoln Park might just have the answer. From tomorrow at 5 pm the Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its 2022 edition prompting Chicagoans around the city to assemble their partners in wine and make sure plenty of pour decisions are made for the beloved festival’s 6th year. This year’s wine fest will once again feature live music, vendors, and a wide variety of top-notch wine from a diverse array of winemakers. Red, white, rosé, sparkling – pick your poison and celebrate the start of fall. Taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, seasoned sommeliers and brand ambassadors will be offering information on the broad range of wines while artisanal vendors and food pavilions are there to ensure that there is food to eat and finely crafted products to browse. “Fall’s cool breezes will celebrate the glorious grape when, for the sixth year, the annual wine happening that is Lincoln Park Wine Fest transforms tranquil Jonquil Park into an open-air market featuring wine and food pavilions. The highlight is ticketed wine tastings where scores of varietals will be showcased.” reads the Lincoln Park Wine Fest page.
WGNtv.com

Remembering Judy Tenuta’s 2005 visit to WGN Morning News

Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
Chris Rob is bringing disco to City Winery in Chicago

Chris Rob can do it all. He’s a singer, a songwriter and a producer. The native Chicagoan has traveled around the globe performing and recording with music legends like the incomparable Stevie Wonder. He has worked on projects with Ye, performed at inaugural parties for former President Barack Obama and most recently did the musical score for Netflix’s hit show, “The Upshaws.”
nypressnews.com

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
northstarnews.org

Five local Middle-Eastern restaurants to try if you haven’t already

Al Bawadi Grill, located in Niles and Bridgeview, provides guests with traditional, well-made Middle-Eastern cuisine. Al Bawadi Grill first opened its first location in 2008, Bridgeview, also known as Little Palestine. The restaurant provides a series of hot and cold dishes, according to Middle Eastern culture, served in small amounts for sample eating and larger portions for the full meal. “What made it stand out to me particularly was their Knafeh,” junior Laiba Naeem says, which is a dessert option at their restaurant. “I first tried it at Al Bawadi. I’ve tried it from other places since but theirs is the best one by far.” The menu contains options ranging from sandwiches, grilled skewers, vegetarian dishes, drinks, and desserts. More specifically, they serve grilled kebabs, sandwich wraps, salads, soups, and more. The large menu gives guests choices for appetizers ranging from hot and cold portions, along with drinks like cocktails, juices, coffee, tea, and more. This restaurant consists of tawny-colored wood floors and dark-wood tables with booths along with tall, decorative plants and beautiful large windows. Make this restaurant your bright breakfast, delicious lunch, or fresh dinner site now.
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

