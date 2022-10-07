If you’re looking for some laid-back, wholesome, yet boozy plans this weekend, Lincoln Park might just have the answer. From tomorrow at 5 pm the Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its 2022 edition prompting Chicagoans around the city to assemble their partners in wine and make sure plenty of pour decisions are made for the beloved festival’s 6th year. This year’s wine fest will once again feature live music, vendors, and a wide variety of top-notch wine from a diverse array of winemakers. Red, white, rosé, sparkling – pick your poison and celebrate the start of fall. Taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, seasoned sommeliers and brand ambassadors will be offering information on the broad range of wines while artisanal vendors and food pavilions are there to ensure that there is food to eat and finely crafted products to browse. “Fall’s cool breezes will celebrate the glorious grape when, for the sixth year, the annual wine happening that is Lincoln Park Wine Fest transforms tranquil Jonquil Park into an open-air market featuring wine and food pavilions. The highlight is ticketed wine tastings where scores of varietals will be showcased.” reads the Lincoln Park Wine Fest page.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO