Museum of Illusions Is Throwing Exclusive Halloween-Themed After-Hours Parties Every Thursday
The Loop’s Museum of Illusions is home to over 80 different exhibits that provide an intriguing visual, sensory, and educational experience through an array of optical illusions. The mind-bending museum already offers guests the chance to have their brains discombobulated and their senses baffled but now they’re putting on an event more mystifying experience for fall. Tricks, Treats, and Beats at the Museum of Illusions will let guests roam the museum and its eerily enhanced experience while enjoying beats by the appropriately named DJ Mayhem and drinks by Left Coast. The museum has now revamped its confounding rooms adding in creepy Halloween decorations as well as a terrifying tarot card reader. Each and every optical illusion is unlike the last as they change with every glance and glimmer leaving your perceptions completely perplexed but now guests will have to deal with the added thrills and chills this Halloween season.
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
UPTOWN — Wilco announced they’ll play two surprise shows Sunday night at Carol’s Pub in Uptown — and fans are already lined up around the block to get tickets. Wilco posted Sunday they’ll play at 7 p.m. at Carol’s, 4659 N. Clark St., a small, late night country dive bar. Within minutes, the line stretched for more than two blocks — and was rapidly growing.
An Exciting Inaugural EDM Festival Is Coming To Northerly Island
EDM fans, dress up and rock out this Halloween at the first-ever Necropolis festival. From October 29-30th, head to Northerly Island for a vibrant range of EDM artists, like Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, DJ Diesel, Svdden Death, and more. Produced by Auris Presents, the masterminds behind both ARC and Heatwave music festivals, Necropolis is sure to excite with two giant tent-covered performance areas. There’s always a sight to behold and drum-and-bass-focused music to enjoy at this inaugural festival. Dress up in costume and experience the first-ever haunted EDM Halloween festival in Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $129 and single-day passes go for $79. Grab tickets here. Address: Northerly Island Park, 1521 S Linn White Dr, Chicago, IL
947wls.com
Chicago West Loop Bar is one of the Best in the World
If you’re wanting to experience one of the best bars in the world, you surprisingly don’t have to go very far to do so…. West Loop’s Kumiko has been named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. The local bar took the number 25 spot on this esteemed list.
wgnradio.com
Tyler Florence brings star power, steaks and the magic of Miller & Lux to the menu at Esquire
Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Tyler Florence joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tyler shares excitement for his visit to Chicago and to bring some of his favorites for food fans at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk. Exclusive 45-day dry aged tomahawks, New York strips and filets headline the menu that also has elevated desserts, sides and 2 signature wines from Miller & Lux. Tyler Florence’s “Visiting Chef” menu goes for three months and for times, dishes and descriptions be sure to check out https://esquire.coopershawk.com/visiting-chef-series.
A New Otherworldly Bar ‘After’ Is Opening At The End Of The Month
Chef Curtis Duffy and wine director Michael Muser are opening a futuristic bar located next door to their ultra-successful two Michelin star tasting menu-centric restaurant, Ever (1330 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 6060). Their brand new venture, After, focuses on the after-dinner scene. Opening in October as a bar and private event space. The inspiration for the bar came after wine director Muser noticed diners looking for a nightlife option after leaving the hot dinner spot. This isn’t Duffy and Muser’s first run, either, as they co-owned Grace, a three-star Michelin restaurant that closed five years ago. As they already owned some unused space, they decided to move forward with a bar. After could be considered a continuation of Ever, as they worked with Lawton Stanley Architects, the same designers that created Ever’s abstract and futuristic feel. There are multiple spots to choose from– the bar of course, but don’t miss out on the insulated hightop or low-top booths. For an extra relaxing evening, book a spot in the Fireplace Room, a twist on the modern library complete with a burning fireplace.
I said this about Boston in another post, but I truly think Chicago is world-class in terms of its aesthetics. Soaring skyscrapers, beautiful brownstones, and opulent avenues. ''Hyped up'' cities like Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta got nothing on this city. Do you guys agree?
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
If you’re looking for some laid-back, wholesome, yet boozy plans this weekend, Lincoln Park might just have the answer. From tomorrow at 5 pm the Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns for its 2022 edition prompting Chicagoans around the city to assemble their partners in wine and make sure plenty of pour decisions are made for the beloved festival’s 6th year. This year’s wine fest will once again feature live music, vendors, and a wide variety of top-notch wine from a diverse array of winemakers. Red, white, rosé, sparkling – pick your poison and celebrate the start of fall. Taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, seasoned sommeliers and brand ambassadors will be offering information on the broad range of wines while artisanal vendors and food pavilions are there to ensure that there is food to eat and finely crafted products to browse. “Fall’s cool breezes will celebrate the glorious grape when, for the sixth year, the annual wine happening that is Lincoln Park Wine Fest transforms tranquil Jonquil Park into an open-air market featuring wine and food pavilions. The highlight is ticketed wine tastings where scores of varietals will be showcased.” reads the Lincoln Park Wine Fest page.
WGNtv.com
Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
Chris Rob can do it all. He’s a singer, a songwriter and a producer. The native Chicagoan has traveled around the globe performing and recording with music legends like the incomparable Stevie Wonder. He has worked on projects with Ye, performed at inaugural parties for former President Barack Obama and most recently did the musical score for Netflix’s hit show, “The Upshaws.”
nypressnews.com
Joshua Crawford’s op-ed, “We must rein in violent crime to help those who need economic opportunitY,” missed a major point on why businesses and people are leaving Chicago, and that is theft. If your home is burglarized, your car is stolen or your store’s merchandise is shoplifted,...
nypressnews.com
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Love: Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Montrose. DimSumNoodles: South Loop here. Love: easy walking to all of the L lines gets me anywhere I want to go in the city. Hate: restaurants aren’t anything to write home about and everything shuts down early.
evanstonroundtable.com
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
northstarnews.org
Al Bawadi Grill, located in Niles and Bridgeview, provides guests with traditional, well-made Middle-Eastern cuisine. Al Bawadi Grill first opened its first location in 2008, Bridgeview, also known as Little Palestine. The restaurant provides a series of hot and cold dishes, according to Middle Eastern culture, served in small amounts for sample eating and larger portions for the full meal. “What made it stand out to me particularly was their Knafeh,” junior Laiba Naeem says, which is a dessert option at their restaurant. “I first tried it at Al Bawadi. I’ve tried it from other places since but theirs is the best one by far.” The menu contains options ranging from sandwiches, grilled skewers, vegetarian dishes, drinks, and desserts. More specifically, they serve grilled kebabs, sandwich wraps, salads, soups, and more. The large menu gives guests choices for appetizers ranging from hot and cold portions, along with drinks like cocktails, juices, coffee, tea, and more. This restaurant consists of tawny-colored wood floors and dark-wood tables with booths along with tall, decorative plants and beautiful large windows. Make this restaurant your bright breakfast, delicious lunch, or fresh dinner site now.
