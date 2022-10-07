Since opening its doors in 2008, Palmer Ridge High School and its football program has steadily built itself into one of the premier teams in the state. The Bears have only two losing seasons in its 15-year history, and none since 2012. They also boast three-straight Class 3A state titles from 2017-19, as well as a runner-up finish in 4A in 2020.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO