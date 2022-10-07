Read full article on original website
LAKEWOOD — The momentum that girls flag football has gained within Jeffco Public Schools was on display Saturday at Trailblazer Stadium. Twelve teams from eight different Jeffco League schools competed in the inaugural Jeffco Tournament. After 12 games over five hours, Arvada West (purple) claimed the first girls flag football Jeffco Tournament title with a 26-6 victory over Chatfield (black) in the championship game.
