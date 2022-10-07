ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Bergman
US News and World Report

NYC Hospitals to Pay $165M to Women Abused by Gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy