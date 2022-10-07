Republican Candidate For Carroll County District 2 Supervisor, Mike Andersen, Wants To Bring New Perspectives And Business Background To County Government

Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Lisa Wagner Is Running Unopposed For Carroll County Treasure
Lisa Wagner is the current Carroll County Treasurer, and individuals will see her name on the November 8 ballot as she runs for re-election. Wagner explains what she has learned in her current position. Wagner was appointed to the position in 2020 following the resignation of Jean Seidl. Wagner adds...
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Illinois Man Wanted On Carroll County Warrants For Injuring Carroll Office In March 2021 Arrested In Chicago Over The Weekend
An Illinois man wanted on outstanding Carroll County warrants for seriously injuring a Carroll Police Department officer nearly 18 months ago during a traffic stop was taken into custody over the weekend. Twenty-eight-year-old Dennis Guider Jr. of Chicago Heights, Ill. was booked into the Cook County jail on multiple charges from Illinois law enforcement and is being held without bond. Guider also has outstanding Carroll County warrants stemming from a March 5, 2021 incident in the 1800 block of Kittyhawk Avenue. Guider refused to comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee from the stop. As he fled, Guider struck Officer Patrick McCarty, who landed on the hood of the suspect’s car. Authorities say Guider reached speeds up to 60 mph before striking a culvert and throwing the officer from the vehicle. McCarty sustained a fracture to his back following that incident but was back on patrol last summer after making a full recovery. Guider fled back to the Chicago metro after stealing a car in the 900 block of Salinger Avenue. It is unclear if Guider will be extradited to Iowa, as he faces numerous felony charges in Illinois, including felony weapons and parole violations.
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1380kcim.com
Bridge Replacement Begin Monday On Rolland Ave. In Sac County
Sac County Residents are advised to use alternate routes of travel starting Monday. The Sac County Engineers office will close Rolland Ave. between 330 and 340th Street for road construction. The road will remain closed for approximately four weeks for the bridge replacement project. A completion date is unknown as this project will depend on the weather. Sac County officials remind individuals to use extra cations when driving in or near any construction project. For more information, individuals can contact the Sac County Engineers office at 712-662-7687.
1380kcim.com
Exira Woman Killed Sunday In Car/Semi Accident
An Exira woman was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding head-on with a semi-tractor trailer in Audubon County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Street in Exira. Authorities say 75-year-old Phyllis Elaine Hoffman was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford Focus and crossed into the westbound lane, directly into the path of a 2016 Mack CXU613, driven by 24-year-old John Joseph Schultes of Exira. Schultes did not report serious injuries following the crash, but Hoffman was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Man charged with enticing Sioux City boy faces federal charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Texas man accused of traveling to Sioux City to entice a 13-year-old Sioux City boy to have sexual contact with him now faces federal prosecution. Isaac Herrera, 21, of Brownsville, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
1380kcim.com
Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Norma Schoenfeld of Schleswig will be held 2:00 P.M, Monday, October 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial in the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 9. She passed away Thursday, October 6 at Gracewell / Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Comments / 0