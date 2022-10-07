Read full article on original website
Despite court monitoring, three residents sustain broken bones at Iowa care facility
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Three residents of a bankrupt Iowa nursing home have suffered broken bones in recent months, despite monitoring by a court-appointed patient care ombudsman. The injuries have triggered $30,000 in potential fines. The QHC Humboldt North in north-central...
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
Non-genetically modified soybeans represent a small percentage of what is grown in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
Sundays With Mike: Prelude to a forum
(Shenandoah) – In case you haven’t noticed, we’re in the middle of an election season. Yeah, I know more attention is given to football season in some quarters. And, some people tend to believe mid-term elections aren’t that important. Not this year. It could be argued...
Heating costs expected to go up this winter
(Undated)--Utility companies in Minnesota are expecting heating costs to go up again this winter. Ross Corson of CenterPoint Energy says production is not keeping up with demand. He says it does appear that the market price for natural gas is in general higher than it was last year and last year was higher than the year before. He says customers should be prepared that they may see that impact on their monthly utility bills, which is all the more reason to do things that would make your home more energy efficient.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
