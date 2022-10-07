(Undated)--Utility companies in Minnesota are expecting heating costs to go up again this winter. Ross Corson of CenterPoint Energy says production is not keeping up with demand. He says it does appear that the market price for natural gas is in general higher than it was last year and last year was higher than the year before. He says customers should be prepared that they may see that impact on their monthly utility bills, which is all the more reason to do things that would make your home more energy efficient.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO