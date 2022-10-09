Forget the Pixel 7 — this Galaxy S22 deal starts at $99 right now

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are the it phones of the moment. However, if you're not willing to drop $599 and $899 respectively on Google's new phones, we've just spotted a few irresistible Galaxy S22 deals .

For a limited time, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 from $99 with trade-in at Samsung . That's just $49 shy of its all-time trade-in price low. If you don't have an old phone to trade in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699 at Amazon which is just $50 shy of its price low at Amazon. (Plus, check out our Samsung promo codes for more ways to save).

Samsung Galaxy S22: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

If you have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $700 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Samsung. A flagship phone for $99 is almost impossible to beat. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): $799 $699 @ Amazon

The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. In our Galaxy S22 review , we called it a solid step ahead for Samsung, with noticeable improvements to the display and the camera. View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the least expensive member of the S22 family, but the value you get for your money is excellent. With a bright 6.1-inch display, strong low-light photography, and great performance, you couldn't ask for more out of a phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . That's great, as you still get the premium performance of the Snapdragon 8 chip without shelling out any extra cash. Although it wasn't as speedy as the iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S22 easily handled everything we threw at it, including browsing, streaming, and rendering video clips.

The main downside of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its battery life. The Samsung Galaxy S22 lasted 7 hours and 51 minutes in our tests, which is a little disappointing for a phone at this price point. At least the phone gets to 60% charge in 30 minutes, so a quick charge during your lunch break should be enough to get you through the day if you use your phone a lot.

If you're still on the hunt for your perfect phone, our list of the best phones and our cell phone deals and Prime Early Access Sale coverage are here to help.