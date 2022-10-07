ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

mmanews.com

Pimblett Gives His Prediction For Paul/Silva Boxing Match

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has given his prediction for the upcoming crossover boxing match between former middleweight king Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. On October 29, Silva and Paul will collide in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event in Arizona. For “The Problem Child,” the Brazilian mixed...
UFC
FanSided

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
BROOKLYN, NY
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run

Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’

Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Oleksandr Usyk reveals why he might go back down to cruiserweight

Oleksandr Usyk has suggested that he might drop back down to cruiserweight… so he doesn’t have to eat so much. When Usyk moved up to heavyweight, we knew that he was one of the pound-for-pound finest, but how would he measure up against fighters bigger than him?. After...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant battles Anthony Dirrell this Saturday on FOX Sports pay-per-view

By Brian Webber: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be fighting this Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell on Fox Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Sweethands’ Plant needs to look good beating the aging Dirrell for him to increase his chances for a second big-money fight...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Hearn Matchroom#Jaron Boots Ennis
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn will decide to have B-sample tested or not says Dan Rafael

By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn will ultimately make the decision whether to have his B-sample tested by VADA after his A-sample came up positive for the banned substance clomifene, which wiped out his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr for this Saturday. According to Dan Rafael, it’s very, very rare...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York

By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas

By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
CARSON, CA
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora calls out Jermell Charlo

By Brian Webber: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) called out the undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo last Saturday night after successfully defending his interim WBC 154-lb title against Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The scores...
CARSON, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora frontrunner for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd

By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner to challenge Tyson Fury for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The 38-year-old Chisora has a 1-3 record in his last four fights and is ranked #14 WBC, which makes him a textbook version of a fringe contender.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman

By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Carlos Ocampo ready for Sebastian Fundora

By Craig Page: Carlos Ocampo is hoping to make interim WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora his 12th consecutive victory tonight in their main event fight on Showtime Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. #13 WBC Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) is...
CARSON, CA
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
COMBAT SPORTS

