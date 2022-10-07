Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Pimblett Gives His Prediction For Paul/Silva Boxing Match
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has given his prediction for the upcoming crossover boxing match between former middleweight king Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. On October 29, Silva and Paul will collide in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event in Arizona. For “The Problem Child,” the Brazilian mixed...
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence’s size gives him an advantage over Terence Crawford says Kenny Porter
By Chris Williams: Trainer Kenny Porter says Errol Spence Jr has the advantage over Terence Crawford due to his size. Kenny feels that IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence’s size and natural southpaw stance puts him ahead of the smaller, older 35-year-old WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) when the two eventually face each other.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Canelo Alvarez ready to run the gauntlet against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez?
By Sean Jones: Fans want to see Canelo Alvarez step up the level of his competition by battling David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in his next three fights. There’s nothing wrong with Canelo running the gauntlet now against Benavidez, Charlo & Ramirez. Even if Canelo...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder adds super-kick to workout, won’t rule out UFC run
Deontay Wilder playfully added a karate kick to his public workout but later didn’t rule out the possibility of fighting in the UFC. The former WBC champion, who last fought against Tyson Fury in October 2021, is finalizing his training for a bout against Robert Helenius. Wilder vs Helenius...
Boxing Scene
Andre Ward: Canelo ‘Doesn’t Have Lot Of Prime Names On His Resume’
Andre Ward isn’t ready to go completely out of his way to call Canelo Alvarez a world-beater. The four-division champion Alvarez’s stock took a hit earlier in May when he lost to undefeated light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol via unanimous decision. He bounced back in September to beat archrival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision in their trilogy bout.
Yardbarker
Oleksandr Usyk reveals why he might go back down to cruiserweight
Oleksandr Usyk has suggested that he might drop back down to cruiserweight… so he doesn’t have to eat so much. When Usyk moved up to heavyweight, we knew that he was one of the pound-for-pound finest, but how would he measure up against fighters bigger than him?. After...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant battles Anthony Dirrell this Saturday on FOX Sports pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be fighting this Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell on Fox Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Sweethands’ Plant needs to look good beating the aging Dirrell for him to increase his chances for a second big-money fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn will decide to have B-sample tested or not says Dan Rafael
By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn will ultimately make the decision whether to have his B-sample tested by VADA after his A-sample came up positive for the banned substance clomifene, which wiped out his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr for this Saturday. According to Dan Rafael, it’s very, very rare...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn “might have taken” clomifene “by mistake” says Gareth A Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says there’s a possibility that Conor Benn might have taken the banned drug clomifene by mistake, which resulted in his positive test in the lead-up to his postponed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. If Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) did take clomifene by mistake,...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Fernando Martinez defeats Jerwin Ancajas
By Robert Segal: In a one-sided fight, IBF super flyweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) took former IBF champ Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) to school, defeating him by a lopsided 12 round unanimous decision in a rematch on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora calls out Jermell Charlo
By Brian Webber: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) called out the undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo last Saturday night after successfully defending his interim WBC 154-lb title against Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The scores...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
BoxingNews24.com
Derek Chisora frontrunner for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd
By Charles Brun: Journeyman Derek Chisora is reportedly the frontrunner to challenge Tyson Fury for his WBC heavyweight title on December 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The 38-year-old Chisora has a 1-3 record in his last four fights and is ranked #14 WBC, which makes him a textbook version of a fringe contender.
BoxingNews24.com
Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman
By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Carlos Ocampo ready for Sebastian Fundora
By Craig Page: Carlos Ocampo is hoping to make interim WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora his 12th consecutive victory tonight in their main event fight on Showtime Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. #13 WBC Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) is...
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Spence-Crawford, Ward, Fundora, Charlo, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, the postponed fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, Andre Ward, and more. Hello Breadman,. As for now it looks like Spence Crawford is off...
