Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Halloween on a Weeknight: When are Kids Trick-or-Treating in Lubbock?

Halloween is just around the corner, which means it’s time to plan your trick-or-treating route and make the best of the spooky holiday. This year, Halloween falls on a weeknight, which sparks the debate of what day neighborhoods will be participating in the trick-or-treating tradition. While most people believe that you should only hand out candy on the holiday itself, others are fans of participating the week before so they don’t have their doorbell ringing late into the night on a weeknight.
102.5 KISS FM

Auction for Lubbock’s Joyland Canceled

After the big announcement coming last month that Joyland in Lubbock was going to be soon, we now have a new development. The owners of Joyland announced in September that after 5 decades they will not be reopening the park and everyone was shocked. Now the auction for Joyland Amusement...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX

Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
KCBD

Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
KCBD

400 Lubbock children in need receive free shoes, socks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 400 children in the Lubbock area will receive a pair of shoes and socks during a giveaway event on Saturday and Sunday. “This has been a staple on the Lubbock Association of REALTORS calendar every year for a long time,” Communications Director Brenda Fisher told KCBD. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes will do for a child!”
Jay Moore
KCBD

Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
FMX 94.5

Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
102.5 KISS FM

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
everythinglubbock.com

Meet this kitten and give it a forever home

This is just one of several kittens and cats that are at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
FMX 94.5

Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived

It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
KCBD

Lubbock home caregivers needed to provide aid, companionship during holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Home caregivers can make a real difference during the holiday season, providing aid, comfort and companionship to aging adults. “A lot of the times, their families travel and if their mobility is not in such a way that they can go with them, we will get phone calls that they need someone to stay with their mom or dad, their loved one during that time,” Lubbock franchise owner of Home Instead, Stephanie Dodson, said.
everythinglubbock.com

The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help

LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
FMX 94.5

Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

