Gas Prices Rise in Iowa
(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
3 News Now
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. IDALS announced Friday it had...
agupdate.com
Pests in short supply as harvest begins
For the most part, farmers in the Corn Belt have had relatively few serious problems with disease and insects as they reach harvest. Many farmers and agronomists say they have seen fewer incidents than usual. That may be due to favorable weather patterns. “In the south part of the state...
KCCI.com
Iowa DNR says now is the time to experience fall foliage across the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week is the perfect time for Iowans to see fall foliage. A map from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources splits the state up into three sections depending on the best viewing time. All three sections peak during the second week of October, which...
Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…
There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
kiwaradio.com
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
1380kcim.com
Iowa Ends 2022 Water Year With Deteriorating Conditions Statewide
According to the latest Iowa Water Summary Update, the 2022 water year ended with deteriorating conditions. The so-called “water year” begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30. Overall precipitation for the state was 6.04 inches below average at 29.51 inches. September ended with 85 percent of Iowa experiencing some form of dryness and 25 percent in moderate to severe drought. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Coordinator Tim Hall says, “Conditions were improving as the state moved from spring into early summer, but since then, things have gotten gradually worse. September marked the sixth month in a row of below-normal precipitation. A repeat of last October’s above-normal rainfall would help to turn things around for the state, and we are certainly hoping for that to happen.” The 2022 water year was the third consecutive year for Iowa with below-normal precipitation. The Iowa Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full dataset is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
DNR reports peak fall colors in much of Iowa next week
(Des Moines, IA) — Peak fall colors in parts of Iowa will be mostly noticeable throughout next week. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources northeast, north central, and northwest Iowa will see peak colors in foliage from Saturday through October 15th. The next week, October 15th through the 23rd, will be the best time for fall colors in central Iowa. The DNR says the southeast, south central, and southwest parts of the state are expected to see peak colors during the third week of October.
KIMT
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
kiow.com
Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline
The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980
When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
who13.com
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
