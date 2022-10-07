ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise in Iowa

(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer

A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. IDALS announced Friday it had...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Pests in short supply as harvest begins

For the most part, farmers in the Corn Belt have had relatively few serious problems with disease and insects as they reach harvest. Many farmers and agronomists say they have seen fewer incidents than usual. That may be due to favorable weather patterns. “In the south part of the state...
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Traffic
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…

There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees

Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa Ends 2022 Water Year With Deteriorating Conditions Statewide

According to the latest Iowa Water Summary Update, the 2022 water year ended with deteriorating conditions. The so-called “water year” begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30. Overall precipitation for the state was 6.04 inches below average at 29.51 inches. September ended with 85 percent of Iowa experiencing some form of dryness and 25 percent in moderate to severe drought. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Hydrology Coordinator Tim Hall says, “Conditions were improving as the state moved from spring into early summer, but since then, things have gotten gradually worse. September marked the sixth month in a row of below-normal precipitation. A repeat of last October’s above-normal rainfall would help to turn things around for the state, and we are certainly hoping for that to happen.” The 2022 water year was the third consecutive year for Iowa with below-normal precipitation. The Iowa Water Summary Update is prepared monthly by staff from the DNR, Iowa Department of Agriculture, U.S. Geological Survey, and others. The full dataset is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR reports peak fall colors in much of Iowa next week

(Des Moines, IA) — Peak fall colors in parts of Iowa will be mostly noticeable throughout next week. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources northeast, north central, and northwest Iowa will see peak colors in foliage from Saturday through October 15th. The next week, October 15th through the 23rd, will be the best time for fall colors in central Iowa. The DNR says the southeast, south central, and southwest parts of the state are expected to see peak colors during the third week of October.
IOWA STATE
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Busy Weekend for Iowa State Patrol Catching Speeders

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol kept busy over the weekend catching speeders. In a post on its Facebook page, the Iowa State Patrol tells about a driver clocked going 121 miles an hour on I-35… that’s 56 over the speed limit. Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver. After he returned to duty from taking that driver to jail, Griggs says he caught another driver going 99 miles an hour in the exact location, not an hour later.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Iowa Utilities Board Addresses Request for Environmental Impact Study on Proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order that denies a request for an environmental impact study (EIS) regarding the proposed carbon capture pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC (Summit Carbon), which is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0001. The request for the EIS was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (Winnebago Tribe) on June 2, 2022.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Surprising Reason Why Iowa Has Lost Billions Since 1980

When a Natural Disaster strikes, it can impact entire states, the entire country, and the entire continent. They are a sad reality of life and most of the time, there's not a hell of a lot we can do to stop them. Hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and earthquakes can all cause billions of dollars in damage.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
IOWA STATE

