Uvalde school district suspends its entire police force; Superintendent plans to retire

In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has suspended its entire police force, placing them on leave in response to parents' concerns about the police response on May 24.

Uvalde CISD released a press release stating that "pending the results of the TexasPolice Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation," Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller (who is electing to retired) are two of the officers placed on administrative leave. The school district has also decided to suspend all police activities.

The district initially fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department.

Elizondo was one of the officers on scene the day of the school mass murder in May.

CNN reports Elizondo is one of seven Department of Public Safety troopers being investigated for their role in the response to the shooting.

Elizondo resigned from DPS this summer and has not responded to comment.

The Uvalde CISD is also requesting the help from the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional troopers to patrol their campuses.

Also developing, an internal letter sent to staff has circulated social media suggesting the Superintendent plans to retire -- and they'll discuss during Monday's board meeting.

BREAKING internal memo sent in Uvalde CISD shows superintendent Dr Hal Harrell’s retirement will be discussed at Monday’s board meeting. Posted by KSAT Leigh Waldman on Friday, October 7, 2022

