Heidi Whittaker, a consultant from Utah Parent Center, will be offering an informational meeting over Zoom about the IEP process on Oct 19, 2022 at 07:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada). Parents are important members of the IEP team. This workshop will help parents understand their roles, rights, and responsibilities in the IEP process. Parents will also learn how to effectively prepare for, participate in, and follow up on IEP meetings held on behalf of the student. Please follow the link of the flyer to register if you are interested.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO