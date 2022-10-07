Read full article on original website
nebo.edu
Candy Drop
Mrs. Peery and Miss Green threw candy off the school to the students to reward them for all their running and fundraising efforts! Go Canyon Cubs! Click on the picture to see more. #TogetherWeRise #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #CanyonElementary.
nebo.edu
Net Positive Assembly 3rd-5th grades
Recently, the students in grades third to fifth had the opportunity to learn about ways they can find digital balance and use technology appropriately. Three things the students learned were:. No devices at bed time-they need plenty of sleep to grow and do well in school each day. Set timers-when...
nebo.edu
September Altitude Awards
Mt. Loafer students "adjusted their altitude" and spent the month of September working on trying new things. These students were recognized by their teachers, received an award and a treat, and participated in the traditional Victory Lap around the school to celebrate. Way to go, Grizzlies! We sure are proud of you.
nebo.edu
Third Grade Multiplication Array Art
The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
nebo.edu
IEP Support for Parents
Heidi Whittaker, a consultant from Utah Parent Center, will be offering an informational meeting over Zoom about the IEP process on Oct 19, 2022 at 07:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada). Parents are important members of the IEP team. This workshop will help parents understand their roles, rights, and responsibilities in the IEP process. Parents will also learn how to effectively prepare for, participate in, and follow up on IEP meetings held on behalf of the student. Please follow the link of the flyer to register if you are interested.
nebo.edu
Pep Band Performance
On October 6th our band joined the Salem Hills High School Marching Band to create a 100 person pep band for the football game! The students performed great and represented our school well at the event. Our next performance is our Winter Concert on December 6th. We hope to see...
nebo.edu
Art City Elementary Has Happy Readers
Mrs. Lindsey chooses a few students to be Happy Readers. Are you a Happy Reader? You may be next!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtCityLibrary #EngagingReaders #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Students Enjoy Field Trip
Friday, October 7, kindergarten students went to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. They enjoyed all the activities learning about farming, playing in the corn, and going down the slide. It was a fun day!
nebo.edu
Fun Times in Mrs. Petersen's Class
Mrs. Petersen’s class has been taking their writing skills to a whole new level. They have been able to "pass the mic" to share their ideas and most recently, turn their thoughts into lyrics with actual singing! So cool!. Also, the students have been working really hard to earn...
nebo.edu
Help Offered to Understand IEP's
This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings! The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible!
nebo.edu
5th Grade Fun Friday
Fifth grade recently celebrated Fun Friday for students who had no missing assignments. Students built and launched paper rockets to celebrate all of the hard work they have done.
nebo.edu
Fifth Grade Science Experiments
Miss Wood taught a science lesson on different powder substances around the kitchen. Students had to figure out what type of powder it was by adding other ingredients to the powder. Just to name a few, was it flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt or sugar?. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles...
nebo.edu
Kindergarten "Bursting" with Excitement
Kindergarten students were "bursting" with excitement today as they celebrated their first trip through the Alphabet. They popped 26 balloons to find little cards inside. When all the balloons were popped, they discovered that we had all 26 letters of the alphabet. They put the cards in ABC order and celebrated all their success!
