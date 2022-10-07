ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Is It Legal to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Maine?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the state of Maine. Pickup trucks are particularly popular, as they're efficient in the winter and can battle the terrain in many of the most rural parts of the state. Trucks are often a staple of many outdoor activities in Maine, including camping, hunting, rafting and more. During certain seasons in Maine, you'll often see truck beds filled with several people traveling to a destination. But is it legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Maine?
Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things

When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
Mother who forgave son’s killer asks Maine to bring back parole

A mother whose son was murdered in 2006 asked a state panel Friday to reinstate parole in Maine, saying she’s forgiven her son’s killer. Felicity Ferrell of Bristol told the Commission to Examine Reestablishing Parole that Steven Clark killed her son and buried his body after a night of drinking and drug use. Her son, Robert Wagner, 28, was a local businessman and mortgage loan officer, according to his obituary in the Portland Press Herald.
Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A judge Friday reduced the bail for a Maine woman accused of abducting her two children, triggering an Amber Alert. Alexandra Vincent faced a judge in Maine for the first time since turning herself in to police in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. She is charged with criminal restraint by a parent. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash or $500 with a pre-trial contract. Her bail had previously been set at $100,000.
Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
