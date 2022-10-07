ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Crohn’s Mystery Solved? Common Stomach Bug May Help Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease

New research may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease where immune defenses meant to attack invading microbes mistakenly target the body’s own digestive tract instead. Norovirus is a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It is also one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in people with Crohn’s disease, but the field does not know why.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbu#Animal Models#Rio De Janeiro#Diseases#General Health#Stony Brook University
healio.com

Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses

All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes

Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Ochre Bio Raises $30M Series A Financing for the Development of RNA Therapies for Chronic Liver Diseases

Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease drug development, today announced the successful close of $30M in Series A financing. The investor syndicate included investors Khosla Ventures, Hermes-Epitek, Backed VC, LifeForce Capital, Selvedge, AixThera, LifeLink, EIT and individual investors, Alice Zhang, CEO of Verge Genomics, Kristen Fortney, CEO of BioAge, and Marty Chavez, Chairman of Recursion Pharmaceuticals.
HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam reports spike in dengue in Central Highlands

To date, dengue fever has spread to many districts/cities in Lam Dong and Dak Lak, resulting in many cases with severe disease, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Medical facilities must make every effort to provide timely treatment to minimize the mortality rate. According to the Department of Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Study suggests an immunological benefit of combining previous natural infection with vaccination against COVID-19 using a combination of different vaccine platforms

In a recent study published in PLoS Pathogens, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-targeted immune responses among COVAC1 participants who received a novel self-amplifying ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine followed by the messenger RNA (mRNA) BNT162b2 vaccine BNT162b2 vaccine, with or without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) history.
SCIENCE
Healthline

Overview of Myoclonic Astatic Epilepsy, Also Known as Doose Syndrome

Seizures are uncontrolled bursts of abnormal electrical activity in your brain that can cause symptoms like loss of consciousness, jerky movements, and muscle stiffness. Epilepsy is a disorder characterized by repeated and unprovoked seizures. estimates that about 3 million adults and 470,000 children in the United States have epilepsy. Myoclonic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shin

The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease

On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Smithonian

Scientists Are Finding Fungi in Cancerous Tumors

Humans live in harmony with our microbiome—a collection of microorganisms in and on our bodies. Each person could host roughly 39 trillion of these tiny organisms, such as bacteria and fungi. Scientists have long understood that the microbiome is vital to our health. But now, two new studies show...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Feinstein Institutes Scientists Outline in Neuron Bioelectronic Medicine Advances, Future of Clinical Care

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Scientists from The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Kevin J. Tracey, MD, and Valentin Pavlov, PhD, published in Neuron findings of preclinical and clinical research in bioelectronic medicine, highlighting potential hope for patients who live with inflammatory diseases, cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other disorders. Treating these diseases without the use of traditional, often harmful, biologics may be possible with bioelectronic medicine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005549/en/ Valentin Pavlov, PhD, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, is one of the co-authors of the new article recently published in Neuron. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes)
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy

Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
SCIENCE
