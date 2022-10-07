Read full article on original website
Related
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Russian Bat Virus Discovery Could Be Bad News for Humans
Researchers have discovered that a virus originally found in Russian bats, which is related to SARS-CoV-2, may be capable of infecting human cells.
Long COVID could be linked to a totally different (and common) virus, new study finds
Nearly 20% of American adults who have had COVID report having long COVID symptoms after their infection resolves. A number of factors may increase the risk of someone developing long COVID, aside from catching COVID itself. They include having asthma, Type 2 diabetes, or autoimmune conditions, and being female. Now...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IFLScience
Alternative To COVID-19 Vaccines Neutralizes All Known Strains, Including Omicron
Scientists from the University of Tel Aviv have identified and isolated two new antibodies that appeared to have great efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The team found that the two had a combined neutralization efficacy against all strains – including the currently dominant one – of up to 95 percent.
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
scitechdaily.com
Crohn’s Mystery Solved? Common Stomach Bug May Help Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease
New research may have solved a mystery surrounding Crohn’s disease, a type of inflammatory bowel disease where immune defenses meant to attack invading microbes mistakenly target the body’s own digestive tract instead. Norovirus is a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It is also one of several viruses and bacteria thought to trigger disease onset in people with Crohn’s disease, but the field does not know why.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses
All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
News-Medical.net
Research shows highly disturbed metabolic pathways in people with type 2 diabetes
Using state of the art techniques, researchers from Uppsala University have shown that the metabolism in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes was much more disturbed than previously known, and that it varied between organs and severity of the disease. The study is a collaboration with e.g. Copenhagen University and AstraZeneca and it has been published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.
Ochre Bio Raises $30M Series A Financing for the Development of RNA Therapies for Chronic Liver Diseases
Ochre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease drug development, today announced the successful close of $30M in Series A financing. The investor syndicate included investors Khosla Ventures, Hermes-Epitek, Backed VC, LifeForce Capital, Selvedge, AixThera, LifeLink, EIT and individual investors, Alice Zhang, CEO of Verge Genomics, Kristen Fortney, CEO of BioAge, and Marty Chavez, Chairman of Recursion Pharmaceuticals.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam reports spike in dengue in Central Highlands
To date, dengue fever has spread to many districts/cities in Lam Dong and Dak Lak, resulting in many cases with severe disease, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). Medical facilities must make every effort to provide timely treatment to minimize the mortality rate. According to the Department of Health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Study suggests an immunological benefit of combining previous natural infection with vaccination against COVID-19 using a combination of different vaccine platforms
In a recent study published in PLoS Pathogens, researchers explored severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-targeted immune responses among COVAC1 participants who received a novel self-amplifying ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine followed by the messenger RNA (mRNA) BNT162b2 vaccine BNT162b2 vaccine, with or without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) history.
News-Medical.net
Successful rollout of vaccine has led to dramatic reduction in long COVID clinic referrals
Referrals to Cambridge's long COVID clinic fell dramatically in the period August 2021 to June 2022, which researchers say is likely due to the successful rollout of the vaccine. According to the Office of National Statistics, in July this year an estimated 2 million people in the UK were living...
Healthline
Overview of Myoclonic Astatic Epilepsy, Also Known as Doose Syndrome
Seizures are uncontrolled bursts of abnormal electrical activity in your brain that can cause symptoms like loss of consciousness, jerky movements, and muscle stiffness. Epilepsy is a disorder characterized by repeated and unprovoked seizures. estimates that about 3 million adults and 470,000 children in the United States have epilepsy. Myoclonic...
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
Smithonian
Scientists Are Finding Fungi in Cancerous Tumors
Humans live in harmony with our microbiome—a collection of microorganisms in and on our bodies. Each person could host roughly 39 trillion of these tiny organisms, such as bacteria and fungi. Scientists have long understood that the microbiome is vital to our health. But now, two new studies show...
Feinstein Institutes Scientists Outline in Neuron Bioelectronic Medicine Advances, Future of Clinical Care
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Scientists from The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Kevin J. Tracey, MD, and Valentin Pavlov, PhD, published in Neuron findings of preclinical and clinical research in bioelectronic medicine, highlighting potential hope for patients who live with inflammatory diseases, cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other disorders. Treating these diseases without the use of traditional, often harmful, biologics may be possible with bioelectronic medicine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005549/en/ Valentin Pavlov, PhD, professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, is one of the co-authors of the new article recently published in Neuron. (Credit: Feinstein Institutes)
Type of fracture, underlying health linked to poor outcomes in seniors
Specific pre-existing health conditions, and their combinations, in older people make it likelier they could die after breaking a bone -- a much greater risk than either the fracture or the illnesses alone.
MedicalXpress
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0