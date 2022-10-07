Read full article on original website
Reece Gardner: The hurting in this world
In-Person Early Voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 20, til Saturday. Nov. 5. More on this in next week's Column. BE SURE TO VOTE!. Today I want to talk about the hurting in this world and the importance of how we look at it. Dr. Simmons Patrick shared an item with me a few years ago that someone had sent to him about an elderly relative of theirs who was nearing the end of his days on this earth.
Hurricane historian makes timely presentation at Frink
What was the costliest hurricane ever to hit North Carolina? Which hurricane caused the greatest flooding in Lenoir County? Which state is the No. 1 target for hurricanes? Will climate change cause future hurricanes to be bigger and badder?. To these questions and a lot more like them, Jay Barnes...
KHS principal winner of state school library group’s award
The principal of Kinston High School is the choice of the North Carolina School Library Media Association for its 2022-2023 Administrator of the Year Award. Kellan Bryant, principal at KHS since 2017, was honored by the association at its annual state convention in Winston-Salem last week. The Administrator of the Year Award is the highest honor the group bestows on state, district or school-level administrators, working in either public or private systems.
Lenoir Greene Partnership for Children Hosts Touch-A-Truck for Treats
The Partnership for Children of Lenoir and Greene Counties is excited to host the 5th Annual Touch-A-Truck for Treats on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00am. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a community event where families can see, touch, climb aboard and learn about our community’s many fascinating trucks and vehicles and the vital contribution public works professionals make every day. Find out why they are all such an important part of our community. There will also be lots of other cool modes of transportation to demo.
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
Veterans' Roundtable: New weekly news column for veterans
Welcome to our new weekly news column for veterans. Our intent is to distribute information on veterans’ issues to everyone. Please help us spread this news to all 5000 veterans in Lenoir County. We will accept veterans information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans community. However, we must have the information on Monday before they publish it the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
Ag pioneer Prestage passes
An agribusiness pioneer in Sampson, whose impact and legacy reaches beyond the bounds of this county and state, Bill Prestage’s name was
Mike Parker: Neuse II serves up ‘Breakfast on the Boat’ on Oct. 15 to kick off busy Saturday
Saturday, October 15, is going to be a day packed with events. Last Monday, I shared information about the “Autumn’s in the Air” fall festival scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for the CSS Neuse Gunboat Association.
4 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina has stunning beaches and charming small cities, but it also has fantastic restaurants, and anyone who has visited this beautiful state before can confirm this. To prove it , here is a list of four amazing pizza places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their exquisite food and impeccable service.
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses
This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses.Rolling Stone. A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!
Black & pink residue in ice machine: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 11)
Also this week, one Raleigh restaurant lacked “a clearly defined or discernable date marking process” for foods.
Hayes makes history for Sampson
History was recently made by Capt. Frederick V. Hayes, Jr, a member of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, following the conclusion of
Free Halloween event for families coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A spooky-good time is coming to the Greenville Convention Center. This Sunday, the Kidsfest Spooktacular will be taking place at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW. It will be held from 1-5 pm. The event will have a magician, music, Kona Ice, food trucks, face paintings and much more. Admission is free for […]
North Carolina woman celebrates 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Movement and most recently the pandemic.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
Beaufort couple blog, podcast to help recognize World Mental Health Day
BEAUFORT, N.C. — With October 10th marking the annual World Mental Health Day, successful bloggers, podcasters and wanderlust enthusiasts, Arner Adventures, is excited to announce it will be donating 25% of its profits this October to five vital mental health advocacy programs. Having just celebrated its fifth anniversary, it has been an incredibly busy 2022 for […]
Goldsboro, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Goldsboro. The Union High School soccer team will have a game with Rosewood High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00. The North Johnston High School soccer team will have a game with Goldsboro High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
The sweet, the salty and the spicy: Here’s some of the new foods at the N.C. State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sure, the annual North Carolina State Fair has bright lights along the midway, rides, music and hog races, but for many it can also be a culinary adventure. Beyond the mainstay turkey legs and cotton candy, there’s a world of sweet and savory flavors at the fair. New offerings this year include Cuban eggrolls, Korean corn dogs, sweet potato country ham biscuits and so much more.
