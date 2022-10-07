In-Person Early Voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 20, til Saturday. Nov. 5. More on this in next week's Column. BE SURE TO VOTE!. Today I want to talk about the hurting in this world and the importance of how we look at it. Dr. Simmons Patrick shared an item with me a few years ago that someone had sent to him about an elderly relative of theirs who was nearing the end of his days on this earth.

KINSTON, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO