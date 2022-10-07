ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Emerald Media

Oregon loses to No. 16 Washington in five sets

During the Ducks’ final day in the state of Washington, they arrived to a packed stadium and a team that couldn’t wait to step on the floor and compete. Their excitement showed on the court, and Oregon struggled to fight against it. In the first set, Washington started...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Sellout crowd watches Arizona get crushed by No. 12 Oregon

Jedd Fisch got his sellout, but his team’s performance might have some fans asking for a refund. Arizona was blown out by No. 12 Oregon, allowing 580 yards and turning it over three times in a 49-22 loss on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. A crowd of 50,800, the...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon

Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks safety Bryan Addison out against Arizona

Oregon will be without a safety against Arizona. Bryan Addison, a fifth-year redshirt-junior, is among the players absent from pregame warmups for the No. 12 Ducks before Saturday night’s game at Arizona Stadium. Addison has 14 tackles with one for loss and a forced fumble this season. He’s one...
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona Stadium sellout a feather in cap for Jedd Fisch despite flat performance

When the Arizona Wildcats took the field Saturday evening, more than 50,000 fans were there to greet them. Scoreboard aside, that’s an achievement in itself. For reasons in and outside of coach Jedd Fisch’s control, a sell-out crowd at Arizona Stadium a year ago was unthinkable. The program was coming off an apathetic couple of seasons under Kevin Sumlin. Covid-19 still interfered with people’s confidence to attend large sporting events. Most significantly, the on-field product wasn’t worth the price of admission.
TUCSON, AZ
buildingthedam.com

JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State

While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Bo Nix
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
TUCSON, AZ
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KGUN 9

First week of October ends with storm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
TUCSON, AZ

