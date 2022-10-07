Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
How Mick Jagger and David Bowie’s ‘Dancing in the Street’ Performed Compared to the Original
Mick Jagger and David Bowie's "Dancing in the Street" was a hit as was the original version by Martha and the Vandellas.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Judith Owen releases 'Come On & Get It,' an album of brassy ’40s and '50s jazz and big band tunes from women vocalists
Renowned jazz and blues singer Dinah Washington dated a trombone player named Gus Chappell, and that explains some of her song “Big Long Sliding Thing.” She said her tune “Long John Blues” was about her dentist, but the lyrics about getting a cavity filled sound like anything but a regular appointment.
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Jimi Hendrix Died at the Age of 27
Jimi Hendrix is a well-known guitarist. Here's what we know about this artist's death at 27 years old and some theories surrounding his untimely death.
Sun Ra Arkestra
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
dctheaterarts.org
‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’ at the National takes you to a rock concert
Sensory overload. Spectacular. Breathtaking. Those were my impressions of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. With a book by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, the show revolves around thunder-voiced Tina Turner, aka Anna Mae Bullock, and terrible-tempered music legend Ike Turner. With Director Phyllida Lloyd at the helm, several moving parts came together to create a rousing crowd-pleaser.
Sigur Rós Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘( )’ With Expanded Reissue
Icelandic art-rockers Sigur Rós will celebrate the 20th anniversary of ( ) — a.k.a. Untitled, Parenthesis, The Bracket Album or however you referred to it the past two decades — with a reissue of the 2002 LP complete with b-sides and unreleased demos from the recording sessions. Due out digitally on Oct. 27 and physically on Nov. 25, the ( ) reissue features the album’s original eight untitled tracks — all remastered — along with demos of tracks #6, #7, and #8 — affectionately know as “E-bow,” “Dauðalagið” (The Death Song),” and “Popplagið” (The Pop Song), respectively — plus the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nippertown.com
Stick Men to Bring Unique Flavor of Prog Rock to Strand Theatre, October 9th
HUDSON FALLS – Coming to the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls on October 9th is Stick Men. Consisting of Pat Mastelotto, Tony Levin, and Markus Reuter, the prog-rock trio always excites music enthusiasts with their performance, which centers heavily on the Chapman Stick and drums. In 2007, Levin released...
7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs
… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
Comments / 0