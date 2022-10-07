Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week
Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
bitcoinist.com
Here’s Why You Should Invest In Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin In The Ongoing Bear Market
Over the last few years, there has not been a crypto category that has made more significant strides within the cryptocurrency industry than meme coins. Initially clowned for their comedic nature and lack of use cases or real-life applications, meme coins have continually defied the odds within the crypto space and are now one of its most in-demand tokens. A major reason for this is their immense utility, renowned for turning individuals into millionaires overnight, as seen during the height of the meme coin frenzy. At a time when the volatility within the industry is at an all-time high, meme coins are emerging as suitable candidates for investments that struggling investors ought to make the most of.
bitcoinist.com
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
bitcoinist.com
CryptoLand (CLAND) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CryptoLand (CLAND) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLAND/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Combining real estate and blockchain technology, CryptoLand (CLAND) creates an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
bitcoinist.com
Small Budget? Invest in Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Uniswap for Potentially Big Long-Term Gains
As the popularity of blockchains continues to gain traction, new tokens are launched daily. Several new platforms have piqued the interest of traders and investors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a relatively new cryptocurrency. It’s a cryptocurrency with a lot of potential and might deliver huge gains by the end of 2022, alongside giants Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI).
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
bitcoinist.com
Watch&Earn: how the use of cryptocurrency on social media platforms will change the economy
The idea of using cryptocurrency on social media was brought up for the first time in 2019 when Mark Zukerberg revealed his intentions to release his own stablecoin, Diem. At that point, the U.S. government spoke out against the idea and the project was shut down. Only in 2022 Meta officially announced the integration of NFTs on Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest Market Is In Full Accumulation Mode
Since bitcoin fell below $20,000, investors across all spheres have been taking this as an opportunity to fill up their bags. This accumulation trend was not readily apparent at first given the high volatility that was triggered by the FOMC meeting. However, now that the market has settled into somewhat of a normal range, the accumulation trend looks to be in full swing.
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons Why Luna Price Is Crashing and Why These 2 Coins Will Explode 100x
The crypto market is holding steady at its current levels, for the most part. Some once-popular tokens are now crashing hard, while major ones like bitcoin and ether struggle to break past their resistance levels. Meanwhile, controversial tokens like Terra and Terra Classic are tanking in the wake of several developments.
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
bitcoinist.com
Erth™ Points Trading on P2B
The world’s first evolved cryptocurrency with a genuinely productive global use has successfully completed several test projects and is poised to take its native Australia by storm. And with the third La Nina weather event in a row announced for the region – and the increasing concern about Bitcoin’s environmental impact – it couldn’t have come at a better time.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Gets License To Operate In Singapore – Good Days Ahead For Crypto?
Coinbase is now in a good position to help cryptocurrencies have a little breathing room in Singapore where the government is maintaining a hard stance on the asset class. Following events that put the nation’s image in question as a safe hub for the highly volatile digital currencies, the Monetary Authority of Singapore made the decision to distance itself from bitcoin and other related crypto assets.
bitcoinist.com
Feed3 is Making its Way to the Top of the Cryptocurrency World Ahead of Both Dogecoin and Monero Using Its Unique Tool Called Freeda
Web 3.0 was developed to enhance users’ time spent online while facilitating the sharing and using users’ preferred data sources. The development of Web 3.0, one of humanity’s most ingenious digital innovations, has encouraged the spread of decentralization across all areas of technology, from video games to new financial instruments to the blockchain technology upon which many cryptocurrencies are based.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Coins That Could Yield Massive Profits In The Ongoing Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox and Moshnake
Online gaming is a sector that has been around for a long time. However, with the arrival of blockchain technology, we are now seeing a revolution in the meaning of online games and gaming platforms. The combination of blockchain technology and online games has birthed a new wave on the...
bitcoinist.com
Huobi To Be Acquired By About Capital, This Could Make Listing Easier For New Projects Like Uniglo.io
Huobi has for many years been a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in China. Founded in 2013, the exchange has seen rapid growth with the expansion of crypto into the spotlight and volumes increasing dramatically year on year. Rival exchange Binance began spreading out worldwide to increase its customer base, with Huobi’s main market remaining domestic. After the governmental decision to make all crypto transactions illegal in 2021, both Binance and Huobi halted all service to the Chinese community, dramatically affecting the latter’s volumes and user numbers. There were already rumors that the founder, Leon Li, was looking to sell his majority share of the company for $1 billion, valuing the exchange at $3 billion.
bitcoinist.com
Get Familiar With Oryen Network, A Gem With Huge Potential As Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin
A powerful narrative evolving among the crypto community on Twitter is the prominence and power small caps will have in the coming bull run. As a result, investors looking for serious gains have to look outside the top 50 crypto projects and beyond; this is what seasoned crypto investors are already doing.
bitcoinist.com
5 Presale Tokens That Did Well in a Bear Market and Why They Did
Presale tokens have long produced extensive gains for early-stage investors, especially through bear market periods. The consistent falling market prices often bring out the best in projects with long-term development roadmaps, and only the tokens with interesting concepts that push the boundaries of their respective sectors end up thriving. As...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, The Sandbox, and Solana – Cryptocurrencies with Huge Future Potential
In recent years, cryptocurrency has become widely adopted. It is no longer seen as a side interest for only the most technically adept and intellectually interesting individuals. The primary motivation for getting into Bitcoin is financial gain, and many people have already made millions. Users have significantly benefited from the technology’s fast growth and rising interest in it.
Comments / 0