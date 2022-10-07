Read full article on original website
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican
Chef Angel Medina is decolonizing Mexican cuisine in America, serving a history lesson with each plate.
PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships
Part of the Bakhtiari people, they live as their ancestors did, migrating between pastures in western and southwestern Iran. Women play a vital role, coping with hardships and persevering.
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
TikTok Is Shocked Andrew Zimmern Is Eating A Classic Food For The First Time
Andrew Zimmern has made a career for himself indulging in foods many of his viewers likely haven't tried. As the co-creator and host of "Bizarre Foods," Zimmern has explored unique dishes from across the globe. Although these have included live worms, rodents, and reptiles, per the Travel Channel episode guide, the American chef told AsiaLIFE Magazine that those things are "actually the least important part of what we do" (via YouTube). He said that the show is less about "what divides us" and more about "food ... the great commonality."
Complex
Researchers Say Supercontinent ‘Amasia’ Will Form Once Pacific Ocean Disappears
Earth is headed toward unrecognizable changes. According to researchers at Curtin University in Australia and Peking University in China, the world will experience a geological reconfiguration caused by the Pacific Ocean’s inevitable disappearance. The study, published by the National Science Review, highlights the fact that the globe’s oldest and largest ocean began shrinking during the dinosaur era, and continues to lose a few centimeters every year. This process, paired with the movement of tectonic plates, will lead to the formation of a new supercontinent known as “Amasia.”
British lamb exported to US for first time in more than 20 years
British lamb has been exported to the US for the first time in more than 20 years after a ban put in place during the BSE epidemic was lifted. US president Joe Biden committed to scrapping the ban on imports of British meat in September 2021. The US first banned...
tatler.com
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
msn.com
These malls have the best food courts in America
Slide 1 of 31: Shopping malls and fabulous dining don't typically go together, but that's beginning to change at some of the more modern food courts across the US. These are the places swapping the usual fast food chains, disappointing sandwiches and soulless clusters of tables for artisan products, chef-driven restaurants and cafés serving gourmet takes on comfort food favorites. Read on for America's best food courts that have become dining destinations in their own right.
Protest Song for Mahsa Amini, Who Died in Iranian Police Custody, Receives Nearly 100,000 Submissions for New Grammy Award
One of the new honors the Grammy Awards will introduce at their next ceremony is song for social change — a special-merit award that “recognizes creators of message-driven music that responds to the social issues of our time and has the potential for positive global impact.” While the honor is “curated by a blue-ribbon committee,” there’s little question that the number of submissions will have an impact — and according to the Recording Academy, 95,000 of the 115,000 submissions received have been for Iranian musician Shervin Hajipour’s song, “Baraye,” a protest song about 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being...
‘Unrest’ Review: An Intriguingly Minimalist Chronicle of 19th-Century Anarchy
It’s hard to think of a better title than the one writer-director Cyril Schäublin came up with for his second feature, which chronicles the political fervor swelling beneath the surface of a quiet, picturesque industrial town in late-19th century Switzerland. That town, nestled cozily beside the Jura Mountains, is home to a factory where workers meticulously assemble watches by hand, setting the tiny balance wheel, known as an unrueh (unrest), with the type of scientific precision that the Swiss are famous for. But the real unrest is happening all around them, as the burgeoning anarchist movement takes hold of the factory...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
"We are the original stewards of this land": "Spirit Rangers" boss on imagining Native park rangers
With a series premiering on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Karissa Valencia is part of an important team, what she calls the "Native Avengers of Hollywood." Valencia is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of "Spirit Rangers," a new animated show on Netflix. "Spirit Rangers" follows siblings Kodi (Wačíŋyeya Iwáš'aka Yracheta), Summer...
Nature.com
A real-time rural domestic garbage detection algorithm with an improved YOLOv5s network model
An increasing number of researchers are using deep learning technology to classify and process garbage in rural areas, and have achieved certain results. However, the existing garbage detection models still have problems such as high complexity, missed detection of small targets, low detection accuracy and poor real-time performance. To address these issues, we train a model and apply it to garbage classification and detection in rural areas. In general, we propose an attention combination mechanism based on the YOLOv5 algorithm to build a better backbone network structure, add a new small object detection layer in the head network to enhance the model's ability to detect small objects, adopt the CIoU loss function to optimize the output prediction bounding box, and choose the Adam optimization algorithm to train the model. Our proposed YOLOv5s-CSS model detects a single garbage image in 0.021Â s with a detection accuracy of 96.4%. Compared with the YOLOv5 algorithm and the classic detection algorithm, the improved algorithm has better detection speed and detection accuracy. At the same time, the complexity of the network model is reduced to a certain extent, which can meet the requirements of real-time detection of rural domestic garbage.
BBC
Social media blamed for Yorkshire Dales visitor surge
Viral social media posts have been blamed for parts of a national park being inundated with visitors. The Yorkshire Dales National Park saw a huge surge in visitors during Covid - leading to complaints about litter, traffic and anti-social behaviour. Councillor Richard Foster, leader of Craven District Council, said "most...
packagingoftheworld.com
Ujong Gourmet – Feel the original flavors
New packaging and design for the Gryphon coffee brand.The vision of the Gryphon brand is to serve a better brand experience by creating products with uncompromising quality; creating a unique user experience through innovation, flavors, and packaging design.The Gryphon brand was created in Singapore and put on sale in 2006.
Iconic Easter Island Heads Suffer 'Irreparable' Damage After Massive Wildfire
Some of the sacred moai are "totally charred" after the blaze.
Turns out the Domino's pizza logo has a surprising secret
It's one of the most famous food logos around, and, you might think, one of the most literal. The logo for Domino's is simply a domino, right? Sure – but it turns out there's a special meaning behind those three dots. Established in 1960 (as DomiNick's Pizza), the pizza...
NME
Dua Lipa shares support for women in Iran following protests
Dua Lipa has shared her support for women in Iran following a number of recent protests in the country. The musician posted on Instagram yesterday (October 8) to share a post about the recent deaths of young women in Iran as protests continue following the death of Masha Amini, 22.
getnews.info
Euronews and Truvid have recently established an empowered collaboration, with Truvid now offering Euronews’ premium video content to Publishers from their Professional Content Library
Euronews is Europe’s leading international news media. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion, by offering diverse viewpoints. Since its launch in 1993 in Lyon (France), Euronews has been delivering impartial news trusted by audiences across the world. It is available in over 440 million homes across 160 countries, including 68% of homes in the European Union + the UK. It reaches over 145 million people every month, be it on TV or digital platforms. 400 journalists of more than 30 different nationalities work across Euronews’ 12 language editions, covering European and world news 24/7.
