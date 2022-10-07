Credit Suisse to sell Zurich’s Mandarin: Credit Suisse Group plans to sell the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. The beleaguered Swiss bank is reportedly working with an adviser to solicit interest in the hotel, which was earlier known as the Savoy Hotel Baur en Ville. The almost 200-year-old hotel is expected to be worth CHF400 million (US$407.08 million). In 2020, Credit Suisse announced that the hotel would close in early 2022 and open in mid-2024 during which it would undergo renovations. The number of keys was expected to reduce to 80 from 104 to create more spacious rooms. The sale of the hotel reportedly has no links with a strategic review planned on October 27.

