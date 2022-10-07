ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Save BIG on a Marriott Hotel Stay for a Limited Time

Who doesn’t want to SAVE when going on vacation?. We’re constantly looking for the best deals for our upcoming trips, whether that’s with airlines, hotels, or theme park packages. And if you’re in that boat too, then you need to know about some BIG deals from Marriott.
Investopedia

Chase Ups the Bonus for the Marriott Boundless Card

Chase has launched a limited-time offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card, giving new cardholders 100,000 bonus points after they meet the offer's spending requirement. Consumers who are considering a new credit card should consider the bonus, along with the card's other features, to determine if it's a good fit.
CNBC

Earn up to 140,000 bonus points with these IHG credit card offers

Chase recently released new welcome bonuses for its three IHG co-branded travel rewards credit cards, offering bonus points to help consumers save on their fall travels. These cards are ideal for those who enjoy staying at properties within the Intercontinental Hotel Group (which includes Holiday Inn, Regent Hotels and Kimpton Hotels among many others) and provide valuable perks like free night awards and automatic elite status.
BoardingArea

What To Do If You’re Stuck In An Airport Overnight

There are lots of reasons for getting stuck in an airport overnight. Your flight was cancelled (or you somehow missed it), and the next available flight isn’t until the morning. You have a REALLY long layover. There’s a weather delay. Your airline doesn’t offer a hotel stay for delays/cancellations. Or you planned it this way and sleeping at the airport is cheaper than staying at a hotel.
travelingmom.com

How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Hotels Magazine

Briefs: Credit Suisse to sell Zurich’s Mandarin; Hyatt collaborates with Lindner

Credit Suisse to sell Zurich’s Mandarin: Credit Suisse Group plans to sell the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich. The beleaguered Swiss bank is reportedly working with an adviser to solicit interest in the hotel, which was earlier known as the Savoy Hotel Baur en Ville. The almost 200-year-old hotel is expected to be worth CHF400 million (US$407.08 million). In 2020, Credit Suisse announced that the hotel would close in early 2022 and open in mid-2024 during which it would undergo renovations. The number of keys was expected to reduce to 80 from 104 to create more spacious rooms. The sale of the hotel reportedly has no links with a strategic review planned on October 27.
BoardingArea

Eine IHG One Rewards Platinum Status Challenge

Bei IHG One Rewards läuft eine Status Challenge …. Ein IHG One Rewards Platinum Status ist nicht schwierig zu bekommen. Mit einer bezahlten Intercontinental Ambassador Mitgliedschaft wird man automatisch Platinum bei IHG One Rewards. Platinum bei IHG One Rewards ist auch nicht der durchschlagendste Status. Darüber hat man immer auch noch den Diamond Status.
travelnoire.com

Kimpton To Open Its First All-Inclusive Resort, In Playa Del Carmen

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the very first all-inclusive Kimpton Hotel. Kimpton has teamed up with Sunset World and Playa Hotels & Resorts to rebrand its resort, which originally opened in 2008. The brand new Kimpton Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park will open in early 2024 in Playa del Carmen.
TheStreet

Delta Makes a Change Loyalty Program Members Will Hate

At the moment, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and American Airlines (AAL) are getting sued by the Justice Department and six states for what it alleges is essentially an unofficial merger that is costing consumers $700 million a year in higher fares. Meanwhile, Delta (DAL) is on the whole doing pretty well...
